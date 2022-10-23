Adam Wharton shares message with supporters after first Blackburn Rovers goal

After coming up through the Blackburn academy, 18-year-old Adam Wharton has broken into the first team at Ewood Park this season under Jon Dahl Tomasson and has made seven league appearances for his side so far this term.

The midfielder has made four starting appearances for his side and despite being a youngster, he looks to have fitted into the squad well so far.

Rovers welcomed Birmingham City yesterday afternoon and came out on top beating the Blues 2-1.

It was Sam Gallagher who put Blackburn ahead in the 17th minute but Adam Wharton’s first senior goal was the one that made the difference and ensured his side came away with all three points.

Following the game, the youngster took to Twitter to share his delight as he posted pictures of him celebrating alongside a caption that read: “What a win that was! 3 Wins on the bounce, and even better to top it off with my first professional goal.”

What a win that was! 3 Wins on the bounce, and even better to top it off with my first professional goal⚽️✅ pic.twitter.com/VbRHL5gQiQ — Adam Wharton (@AdamWharton10) October 22, 2022

We will no doubt see plenty more of Wharton this term as he aims to help his side succeed as they sit second in the table chasing promotion to the top flight.

The Verdict:

This is brilliant for Wharton and will no doubt serve as a great confidence booster for him as he proves he has the ability to adapt to senior football.

Furthermore, this will also show Tomasson that the player has talent and encourage him to continue to use him both as a substitute and a starting player throughout the season.

We knew the midfielder had the ability to score goals having done so at youth level but he has never bagged more than one a season.

However, given how early it is in the campaign we could well see this be the next part of his game development.