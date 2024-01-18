Highlights Adam Wharton dreams of getting Blackburn Rovers promoted back to the Premier League.

There is significant Premier League interest in Wharton, with clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United monitoring him.

Blackburn is determined to hold onto Wharton and signed him to a new contract until 2028, but his long-term future at the club may be uncertain if they don't make the playoffs.

Adam Wharton says his dream is to get Blackburn Rovers promoted back to the Premier League, after fulfilling his first ambition of playing in the first-team for his boyhood club.

Rovers were relegated from the top-flight in 2012, when Wharton was aged only eight. Now 19, the academy graduate has earned praise and plaudits far and wide for his performances at the heart of Blackburn's midfield.

Adam Wharton transfer latest

According to a report from the Daily Mail last season, plenty of scouts had been sent to watch the young midfield star from various Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United said to be most keen at that time.

The report also explained that there is other Premier League interest. They added that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have also had people watching Blackburn's fixtures at the back end of that season, too.

More recent reports have outlined that Liverpool and Manchester United have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on the youngster in recent months.

The interest hasn't stopped there, either, with several new names circling around the talented teenager, with the likes of Tottenham, Everton, and Crystal Palace all showing a keen interest in Wharton.

Wharton is the younger brother of Scott, who plays in central defence for Blackburn, with the pair starring for the side for the last few seasons now.

Wharton's role has grown as his early career has developed, being entrusted with more minutes each year. The central-midfielder has played 28 games for the club so far this season, scoring once and assisting a further three goals.

Wharton enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, featuring 18 times in the league during his debut season as a first-team member in the Rovers squad.

He has since become a key part of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s plans, starting 21 of their opening 26 league games, coming off the bench a further four times.

He turns 20 next month, but has already made 50 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn dream

In the midst of plenty of interest in his services, it has been stated that Blackburn will do everything they can to hold onto the 19-year-old this month during the transfer window, according to Football Insider.

They backed that up with the boyhood fan signing a new contract in December 2023, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028, and ensuring his immediate future is at Ewood Park.

Since then, Wharton has revealed his future dreams with the club, with his mind firmly set on matters with Blackburn, despite the volume of Premier League interest.

Speaking to the Scouted Football Notebook, he said: “I’ve already achieved one huge dream by playing for Blackburn.

“I would love to get promoted too. I think we share that determination as a collective, which would obviously be a huge source of pride for me and my family.

“Our objective is definitely to be in and around there (the play-off positions) come the end of the season.

“The Championship is a tough league, it’s draining, you play a lot of games and, obviously, after last season where we missed out on goal difference - even the season before we were close - we want to go one step further this time around.”

Adam Wharton's future

He combines ball-winning attributes with real confidence and maturity in possession, and his career will certainly take him to the top-flight at some stage.

Wharton is a press resistant and energetic midfielder with a fantastic eye for a pass for his age. At 19, his ceiling is extremely high, and the sheer amount of interest should be no surprise.

He has been even better than last season, highlighting his rapid development, in spite of Blackburn's league struggles this term.

However, Blackburn's play-off aspirations are not looking likely to come to fruition, and even if his short-term future is in Lancashire, the likelihood of them retaining his services going into next season has surely got to be questioned.