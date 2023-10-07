Highlights Patrick Gamble is a promising young player who could soon make his first-team debut for Blackburn Rovers, especially with recent departures opening up opportunities.

Blackburn Rovers have reaped plenty of benefits from their highly successful academy set-up down the years, with Adam Wharton perhaps the best example of that currently.

A significant percentage of Jon Dahl Tomasson's first-team squad at Ewood Park have come through the youth ranks at the club, and are now making a big impact at senior level.

The likes of Wharton, his brother Scott, Joe Rankin-Costello, Hayden Carter, Harry Leonard, and captain Lewis Travis have come through the club's academy.

Therefore, there is an understandable excitement about who might be next to make that step up to senior level at Ewood Park, after coming through the club's academy.

Here, with that in mind, we've taken a look at three young Blackburn Rovers prospects who could be next to break into the first-team.

Patrick Gamble

Having worn the captain's armband for the club's U-21 side plenty of times in recent seasons, Gamble is one player who could well be getting a call-up for a first-team debut by Jon Dahl Tomasson in the not too distant future.

With Rovers seeing the departures of Daniel Ayala and Ashley Phillips during the summer transfer window, Gamble has risen up the pecking order for the current time being. He could be afforded more opportunities in cup competitions soon, especially with Phillips - his partner for some games at youth level - leaving the door wide open for a younger fringe option like Gamble.

Harley O'Grady-Macken

Another option who is starting to make his way onto the fringes of the first-team picture is O'Grady-Macken. He is an 18-year-old central-midfielder with an eye for goal, as he has shown at youth level in recent years, O'Grady-Macken has already got a taste of senior football in pre-season friendlies, where he has certainly shown some considerable promise.

That position is also one where Rovers have enjoyed plenty of success in bringing academy graduates into the first-team, with current options in that area: Travis, Wharton, Jake Garrett, and John Buckley all coming through the club's academy ranks in recent years in that area. O'Grady-Macken could be another to progress and dictate games from deep areas.

Junior Nsangou

A need to add more goals to the side has been a major priority and talking point for Blackburn once again in this summer transfer window, and one youth prospect who could help solve that issue in the future is Nsangou.

The 17-year-old scored nine goals in 19 league games for the club's U-18s last season, and has already found the net for both Rovers 18s and U-21 teams during the current campaign, demonstrating his eye for goal. He has also been capped by Poland at U-19 level to further highlight his potential and growing reputation.

Jake Batty

One of the other youngest players to receive first-team minutes this term, Batty played 58 minutes against Walsall in the 4-3 win in the EFL Cup. The left-back, born in 2005, is only 18 and has not long since been promoted to the U-21 side from the U-18 squad.

His trajectory has been on an even steeper incline, and the youngster is knocking on the door already. Batty has been involved in a few other matchday squads, but on his current trajectory, could become a player to challenge the likes of Harry Pickering in the next few years. His development curve has been one of the more rapid outside of Adam Wharton.