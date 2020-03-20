Adam Webster and Bart Bialkowski among players to reach out to Jed Wallace after Millwall post

Adam Webster, Ricardo Rocha, and Bartosz Bialkowski have all reached out to Jed Wallace on social media after he included them in an XI of the best players that he has played with during his career.

With EFL fixtures now suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs are having to be creative to keep entertained.

To that end, Millwall released an interview with Wallace yesterday in which he named the best XI he had played with.

𝙈𝙮 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙓𝙄: @jedwallace12 ⚡️ Our wing wizard gives us the eleven players he's played with that would make his starting line-up…#Millwall pic.twitter.com/bgcIsmBtZF — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 18, 2020

Despite having played with Jordan Pickford for the England U19s, Wallace opted for Lions shot-stopper Bialkowski in goal.

He picked a back three of Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson, Rocha, and Webster, with Nicky Shorey and Lions teammate Mahlon Romeo as wing-backs.

Think you know Millwall? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Can you name Millwall's front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2005/2006 season? Beko Oppida CYC Racing+

In midfield, Wallace opted for a duo of Millwall stalwart Shaun Williams and Kevin McDonald.

Up top, he went for three former teammates that are currently with Championship rivals–Leeds United’s Helder Costa, Stoke City’s Lee Gregory, and Bristol City’s Benik Afobe.

A few of the players picked were clearly happy to be chosen by Wallace and took to social media to thank him.

Jedda😘🥳 — Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) March 18, 2020

The Verdict

It was really interesting to hear who Wallace opted for in his best XI, particularly as he has played with some top players.

The winger has named a strong side and likely one that would be battling at the top of the Championship.

It’s no surprise that a number of his choices were quick to respond, give that the fixture delay is ongoing and most clubs have suspended training.