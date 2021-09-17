Adam Reach issues West Brom rallying call ahead of Preston North End clash

West Bromwich Albion wing-back Adam Reach has admitted that his side are determined to deliver a response to their disappointing draw with Derby County when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End this weekend.

Despite having 64% possession during Tuesday’s stalemate, the Baggies were unable to break down a resilient Rams outfit at The Hawthorns.

As a result of this draw, West Brom were overtaken by Fulham in the Championship standings as Marco Silva’s side swept aside Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Set to face a Preston side who are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, the Baggies will know that they will have to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result on their travels tomorrow.

Reach will be hoping to keep his place in West Brom’s starting eleven after featuring for the club in their clash with Derby.

Making reference to Saturday’s showdown with Preston, Reach has admitted that West Brom need to react to their draw with Derby by picking up all three points on their travels.

Speaking to the Express & Star ahead of tomorrow’s game, the 28-year-old said: “I have been waiting a long time, working hard and waiting for an opportunity [to start].

“I tried to do what I’ve been brought in to do – put balls in the box and create chances.

“We’ll see what happens Saturday, we’ve got a squad full of players raring to go.

“We need to show a reaction on Saturday, we need to bounce back with a win – definitely.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom have failed to win their last two league games, it will be intriguing to see whether Ismael decides to make any changes to his starting eleven tomorrow.

For Reach’s sake, he will be hoping to keep his place in the side after being forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks due to the presence of Conor Townsend.

With Townsend being utilised by Ismael as a centre-back against Derby, there is a chance that both players will feature tomorrow at Deepdale.

If Reach is able to help West Brom secure victory by producing an impressive performance in this fixture, he could potentially emerge as a key player for the club in the coming months.