Adam Reach in: The best combined Sheffield Wednesday XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough five-year period.

Back in 2017 they were fresh off the back of successive top-six finishes in the Championship and knocking on the door of the Premier League. The Owls will enter 2022 a League One side and battling to win promotion.

Off-field problems have contributed to Wednesday fall through the EFL, with a point deduction the deciding factor in relegation from the Championship last season.

It’s also remarkable to think that Wednesday have slipped into League One given the quality they’ve had on their books in the last five years.

As our graphic below shows, you could pull together quite the combined XI from 2017:

Keiren Westwood spent most of the last five years in and out of the side under various managers, yet his quality isn’t in question. He’s been the best goalkeeper at the club in this time frame.

Liam Palmer remains a stalwart for the Owls, whilst Tom Lees was a long-serving player and gave some of his best years to the South Yorkshire outfit. They make the XI, along with Michael Hector (37 appearances and two goals in 2018/19) and Morgan Fox (90 Championship appearances).

Barry Bannan is an unsurprising pick in the midfield pivot, alongside Sam Hutchinson. The latter has had his injury troubles over the years and even a brief spell away from Wednesday, but you can’t deny that when he’s fully fit, he’s been really influential for the Owls.

Adam Reach scored 18 goals and assisted a further 27 between the start of 2017/18 and end of 2020/21, making him another easy pick. On the right, we’ve gone for Jacob Murphy, who scored nine goals and registered four assists in 2019/20.

Josh Windass scored 12 goals for Wednesday after arriving from Wigan Athletic and will, undoubtedly, have a big say in helping Darren Moore’s current side win promotion from League One. He plays off Atdhe Nuhiu in our side.

Nuhiu struck 21 goals in the Championship for Wednesday between 2017 and 2020, helping the Owls enjoy some memorable days in dark times. His ability to silence Elland Road will never be forgotten.

