Adam Reach identifies key issue that West Brom need to address ahead of QPR clash

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Adam Reach has admitted that the club need to address their recent issues with discipline.

After being reduced to nine-men in their clash with Cardiff City earlier this month, the Baggies would have been hoping to avoid receiving another red card in last Saturday’s FA Cup showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Cedric Kipre was handed his marching orders during the second-half of this particular fixture after picking up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes.

West Brom were leading their Premier League opponents at the time of this dismissal but were unable to hold on as Brighton sealed a 2-1 victory in extra-time.

Set to make their return to Championship action this weekend, the Baggies will be without Kipre, Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt for their meeting with Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ahead of this particular fixture, Reach has revealed that he believes that West Brom need to improve their discipline.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the former Sheffield Wednesday man said: “Something has to change with the red cards.

“You have got to toe the line.

“The manager likes to play with a high press and he likes to play with intensity.

“You have to show that but once you get a yellow card you have got to be careful because as soon as you get sent off it changes the game, especially with the way we try and press.

“There is always going to be a man free, free players and free gaps which opposition teams can exploit.

“We have got an important game coming up on Saturday and we have got three players missing which isn’t good.”

The Verdict

Reach’s comments are spot-on as West Brom need to learn from the mistakes that they have made in terms of their discipline in their upcoming fixtures.

Achieving success in the Championship is an incredibly tough task and thus the Baggies will only make it harder for themselves if they continue to pick up red cards in their upcoming fixtures.

Given that Johnstone and Mowatt have both featured regularly for West Brom this season, Valerien Ismael would have been hoping to call upon their services this weekend.

However, due to their respective suspensions, the Baggies boss will now have to try and secure a positive result against QPR without this duo.

Considering that Kipre will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture, Matt Clarke is likely to replace his team-mate in the club’s starting eleven after being ineligible to feature against his parent-club Brighton last weekend.