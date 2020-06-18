Adam Reach reveals the Sheffield Wednesday player he wants to see stay

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach has stated that he hopes Steven Fletcher commits to the club beyond the coming couple of fixtures as talk surrounding his future bubbles away.

Fletcher is Wednesday’s top goalscorer this season with 13, but his future in both the short-term and long-term is in doubt. The Scot is out of contract in the coming weeks, with no agreement in place for an extension just yet.

For Reach, he hopes to see his teammate agree an extension at Wednesday, who he’s convinced are in talks with the striker.

Reach told Yorkshire Live: “Hopefully he plays in the two games and hopefully he plays past that as well.

“But that remains to be seen, I’m sure discussions are going on now.”

Fletcher’s goals helped Wednesday into promotion contention at the turn of the year, but since then, their form has dropped off and now Garry Monk’s side are even out of the play-off picture.

Nevertheless, after a postponement of over three months, Wednesday are looking to start the season positively this weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest.

There are nine games of the season remaining, with Monk looking to build some momentum heading into a key summer and, hopefully, more successful 2020/21.

The Verdict

Fletcher is a big part of the squad at Wednesday and he’s going to be crucial to Monk’s side finishing the season strongly.

Whilst a rebuild awaits, there’s got to be a feeling that Fletcher needs to stick around given his goal return this season.

Reach is clearly hopefully and you’d imagine that the Wednesday hierarchy will push to get a deal over the line.

