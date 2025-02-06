There would have been plenty at Plymouth Argyle who would have expected a busier end to the January transfer window, with the Greens seemingly wanting to bring a striker in the building before the deadline passed.

While moves for Notts County frontman Alassana Jatta and Hull City’s Mason Burstow failed to work out, the Pilgrims did manage to bring one name through the door in final few hours they were allowed to do so, with Malachi Boateng joining from Scottish side Hearts.

While he isn’t going to be a player plundering goals week in, week out, the midfielder will add to Miron Muslic’s options in the middle of the park from now until the end of the season, as the Devon outfit look to escape the relegation zone in the coming months.

With the Austrian getting his game plan over to his new charges since his appointment last month, the arrival of the 22-year-old could play into the hands of Adam Randell, who will have even more freedom to strut his stuff with a dependable figure by his side.

Malachi Boateng addition gives Plymouth Argyle extra midfield options

With Adam Forshaw moving to Blackburn Rovers last month, Argyle needed an extra body in the middle of the park for the remainder of the season, and in Boateng they have a player who is willing to do the dirty work, and has bags of energy and enthusiasm to go with it.

Since Muslic has arrived at Home Park, he has demanded a high work ethic within the group, with intensity and aggression the order of the day in the southwest, while being ordered and disciplined at all times.

That philosophy has come up trumps in recent performances, with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland backed up by victory over West Bromwich Albion last time out, with Ryan Hardie’s brace making all the difference in downing the Baggies at Home Park.

Since getting to grips with the players at his disposal, one of the main takeaways from Muslic’s time in charge has been the reemergence of Jordan Houghton, with the former Chelsea midfielder preferred in the middle of the park to Leeds United loanee Darko Gyabi.

The Green Army had been calling out for an alternative to the former Manchester City man for some time, with his lack of awareness both in and out of possession costing his side dear over the course of the season.

In Houghton, they have a man they can trust to do what is needed to keep the opposition at bay, with niggly fouls being conducted, and the willingness to stick a foot in when needed, and keep possession while doing the simple things right.

Adam Randell Plymouth Argyle 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 27 Starts 27 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shot-creating actions 59 Tackles 33 (As of February 5th, 2025)

That trustiness is what Muslic craves, and the signs are that Boateng will be a character that can produce similar in green, with his athleticism and physique already being commented by his new boss.

“Malachi provides further strength in depth to the squad but also fits the profile of player we are trying to sign perfectly,” he told Argyle’s official website.

“He is tall, athletic and physical and complements the style of play I am trying to implement here at Argyle. I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with the squad.”

Plymouth midfielder Adam Randell can benefit from Malachi Boateng signing

With another player alongside him who is willing to cover every blade of grass in order to earn points for his side, Adam Randell will welcome the addition of Boateng as much as anyone at Home Park.

The academy graduate has made himself close to undroppable as he continues to develop in the Pilgrims’ engine room, with his industry all over the park adding an extra dimension to the Greens’ style of play.

Not only is he intelligent enough to track his man and keep the shape of the side when out of possession, but his ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, as well as the unerring accuracy of his passing, makes him a key part of Argyle’s game plan both with and without the ball.

While Houghton has performed admirably since his return to the first-team, that extra bit of energy is always welcomed, while his anticipation without the ball saw him continually intercepting passes and making decisive tackles during his time in Edinburgh.

He has all the makings of a Miron Muslic type of player, which is even worse news for Gyabi, who has been reduced to late appearances in the final few minutes of recent matches, where he is trying to in vain to prove himself as a player willing to bust a gut for the better of the team.

Randell has set the standard in the centre for much of the last two-and-a-half seasons, and has grown into a top class player in front of the Green Army’s eyes of late, with the added responsibility and pressure of leading the side into battle in Joe Edwards’ absence.

With another trusty steed by his side, Argyle will be looking to continue to build their reputation as a tough nut to crack under their new boss, with a seemingly soft core already being reinforced in the five weeks since Wayne Rooney’s departure.