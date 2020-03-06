Adam Pope explains why Leeds United decision over Kiko Casilla’s future is bigger than Marcelo Bielsa

Adam Pope has weighed up the tough situation that Leeds United currently finds themselves in after key man Kiko Casilla was found guilty of a breach of FA rule E3 and subject to an eight-game ban and £60,000 fine.

It has dominated the talk of late around Elland Road as Kiko Casilla has found himself in the middle of a racism debate following his alleged racially aggravated abuse directed at Jonathan Leko when he was playing for Charlton Athletic back in September.

The Whites’ stopper had been subject to an intensive FA investigation after Leko complained that Casilla had used racist language towards him following an altercation from a Charlton corner in the second half of their 1-0 win.

Since then, a very long investigation has taken place and ruled Casilla guilty of the allegations on the balance of probability.

It leaves Leeds in a tough position with the goalkeeper as he will be available to return to the squad for the last three games of the Championship season but with a serious ethical concern hanging over the club as to whether he should be sacked for such an allegation, or whether a softer re-education policy should be implemented.

It would seem like the Spaniard’s time at Elland Road is up after such a horrid situation has come to light, but there is still a divide amongst the supporters about how this should be handled.

Speaking on West Yorkshire Sport Daily on BBC Leeds, Adam Pope delivered his verdict on the problem that Leeds face going forward: “Some supporters want Casilla gone.

“The example used is that if a supporter had said what Casilla was alleged to have said, let’s say this weekend against a Huddersfield player, that supporter would be banned for life.

“What do the club do now? They need to look at the Casilla situation, possibly Matt Grice as well and their conduct through this as well.

“That’s a massive call and I think it’s going to be difficult going forward for several reasons.

“Firstly, the chief executive, Angus Kinnear said prior to the verdict that ‘the club’s unequivocal stance is that racism won’t be tolerated in any form. This standard is applied across staff, coaches, players and supporters’.

“He did add that Kiko ‘vehemently’ denied allegations.

“Do the club re-evaluate and decide that they have to sack Casilla because it doesn’t fit in with their stance on racism, or do we say that he’s got a clear and defined penalty of eight matches, a fine and a re-education programme and that that is enough?

“When it comes to making a decision over Casilla’s future it has to be the club.

“They have to make that decision – it’s above Bielsa, to be honest.

“He’ll make decisions for footballing reasons but it’s up to the club if they’ve got a decision to make on the basis of being found guilty by the IRC (Independent Regulatory Commission) over what is a very serious allegation, or a very serious charge.

“They have to decide that one way or another and decide whether they can square it away against their policy against racism.”

The verdict

It would definitely seem like the FA made the right decision with regards to judging Casilla guilty on the balance of probability.

The defence that he and the club submitted did not hold up well and had a lot of holes in its logic, making Casilla look a lot more the guilty party.

There isn’t much the club can do apart from cut ties with him and see Illan Meslier become the club’s first choice.

If Leeds stick by Casilla after such an accusation, it sets a precedent that they haven’t been following before this with their strong stance against racism, and it wouldn’t sit well at all with the players of BAME.