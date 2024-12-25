It always looked as though Plymouth Argyle would endure a fairly tough season at the bottom end of the Championship.

And currently, there's a real chance the Pilgrims will be competing in League One next season unless they can start winning more games.

Their 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday is a sign that they can be competitive in this league, but there's definitely work to be done both on the training ground and in the transfer market to give Argyle the best chance of remaining afloat in the second tier beyond the end of this season.

Many Plymouth fans have complained about the club's lack of squad depth in recent months and this is a problem that will need to be addressed when 2025 comes.

Ahead of the January window, we take a look at three players they should consider signing.

Brandon Williams (free agent)

Brandon Williams spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, but found it difficult to win starts every week.

With the likes of Leif Davis and Harry Clarke available as full-back options, it's no surprise that he struggled to start every match for the Tractor Boys.

Williams, however, is still a talented player and the full-back area is one that Plymouth could definitely strengthen.

They may have some depth in this area, but now they need an injection of quality and Williams, if he's kept himself fit, could be a great full-back option to have.

Having Mumba and Williams as starting full-backs could boost Plymouth's chances of staying up, with the former arguably establishing himself as one of Argyle's best players this season.

The latter, meanwhile, is currently a free agent following his exit from Manchester United.

James Hill (loan)

At the time of writing, Plymouth are conceding at an average rate of more than two goals per league game this season, and a top-quality centre-back option could help the Pilgrims to keep clean sheets.

James Hill could be an excellent option, with the player impressing at Blackburn Rovers during the first half of last season before he was recalled.

Despite being retained by AFC Bournemouth this season, he has barely had a sniff of action, and a loan move could end up working out well for all parties.

Plymouth would have a top player at their disposal, Bournemouth could see him develop and the player will have the opportunity to shine in the second tier again.

This deal seems like a no-brainer.

Adam Phillips

A central midfielder is at the top of plenty of Plymouth fans' wishlists for the January window - and they could benefit from someone who can contribute in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

Phillips is someone who can do this, with the Barnsley star contributing plenty offensively during the 2024/25 campaign thus far.

Adam Phillips' 2024/25 campaign at Barnsley (All competitions) Appearances 20 Goals 6 Assists 2 (Correct as of December 25th, 2024)

His passing range is also exceptional and he's often a key part of the Tykes' attacks, so the Pilgrims should be looking to consider the 26-year-old as an option.

Phillips can play in a deep midfield role as well, making him a particularly appealing option ahead of the January window.

If the player is desperate to make the move to Home Park, Plymouth could use their advantage to get a deal over the line that will provide them with value for money.