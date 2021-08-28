Adam Nagy sends heartwarming Bristol City message following Ashton Gate exit

Bristol City have recently confirmed that Adam Nagy has left the club to sign for Pisa on a permanent deal, which brings an end to a two-year spell with the Championship club.

The 26-year-old signed for the Robins back in 2019, and went on to make 62 appearances in total for the club, which includes 35 from last year’s campaign.

It was a frustrating league campaign for Bristol City last season though, as they finished 19th in the Championship table, whilst under the management of Nigel Pearson.

Nagy has signed for Pisa on a permanent basis, and the Robins will be hoping they can cope without him moving forwards into the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bristol City are currently sat 11th in the Championship table after five matches, after running out 2-1 winners over Cardiff City in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Nagy took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to the Bristol City supporters, as he thanked them for their support during his time with the club.

Bristol City are set to return to action next weekend, when they host Preston North End, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Pearson’s men.

Which of these Bristol City facts are actually fake?

1 of 25 1. Bristol City were founded after 1900 Fake Not fake

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how Bristol City cope without him.

Nagy showed glimpses of his potential, but it wasn’t on a consistent enough basis, so you can understand why they’ve moved him on this summer.

It’s a heartfelt message from Nagy to the Bristol City supporters, and it’s likely to go down well with the Ashton Gate faithful this summer.

You can’t see them missing him too much, as they’ve got good enough options available to them to cope without Nagy.