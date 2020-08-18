Temporary Liverpool exit confirmed as player opts against EFL move

Adam Lewis has left Liverpool for French side Amiens on loan, deciding against a potential switch to Luton Town who were interested in signing the full-back.

The Reds have an abundance of good young players coming through at the moment but unless they are exceptional right now, they are going to have to get their minutes elsewhere.

Lewis has clearly decided that a move to France would be best for him, then, with him joining Amiens on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions:

Adam Lewis has completed a season-long loan move to @AmiensSC. Good luck for the season ahead, Adam 🙌 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 18, 2020

Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town had been linked with a move for the defender earlier this month as Nathan Jones looks to add to his team after guiding the Hatters to safety in the final weeks of the second tier campaign.

However, he’s missed out on Lewis and now he’ll be looking at other targets.

The Verdict

Lewis would have been an intriguing player to watch at Luton as we know how Nathan Jones likes to get his full-backs up the pitch and involved in attacking phases.

Liverpool are obviously experts in that so perhaps there would have been a decent move there for him but, instead, a move to France is being undertaken and Reds will be watching him with keen eyes.