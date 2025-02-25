Former Reading favourites Adam Le Fondre and Brian McDermott have expressed their hope that the club will finally get the takeover they crave.

It’s no secret that fans of the Royals have been pushing for a change in ownership, due to the many issues that have arisen under Dai Yongge.

Over the past few years, there have been problems with the payment of wages, and the club have suffered points deductions, and despite plenty of apparent interest, Yongge hasn’t managed to close a deal to sell the League One outfit.

Reading FC handed takeover hope by Robert Platek

With that in mind, fans won’t be getting carried away, but there was some good news after it was revealed that an American investor, Robert Platek, who has links to significant American businessman Michael Dell, has been granted a period of exclusivity to try and buy Reading.

Naturally, this has gone down very well among the supporters, even if they will be cautious until it is signed and sealed.

However, the 61-year-old does look an ideal owner, as he has experience in football as well as bringing the funds that the club will need to push on.

Adam Le Fondre and Brian McDermott react to Reading FC takeover news

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out in the weeks ahead, but all connected to the club will be hoping for an announcement as soon as possible.

And, among those to react to the takeover news were ex-striker Le Fondre and former manager McDermott.

Taking to social media, Le Fondre - now plying his trade in non-league with FC United of Manchester, simply stated ‘great, fingers crossed’ as he responded to news of Platek’s interest.

Meanwhile, popular former manager McDermott sent a message on LinkedIn, as he expressed his hope that a new era for the club is on the horizon.

“I so hope Reading Football Club get the owner, the fans, staff and players deserve," McDermott wrote.

"Everyone at the club should be so proud of the resilience shown over the last few years.”

Despite the constant issues to deal with, Reading have coped admirably on the pitch, even after seeing talented manager Ruben Selles leave for Hull City.

League One Table (as of 25/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Huddersfield Town 32 16 55 6 Leyton Orient 32 19 53 7 Charlton Athletic 32 13 53 8 Bolton Wanderers 32 3 53 9 Reading 32 3 50

Now under the guidance of former player Noel Hunt, the Berkshire outfit are ninth in the table, sitting just three points away from the play-off places as we approach the final part of the campaign.

So, it could be an exciting few months ahead for Reading, who are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on Wigan Athletic.