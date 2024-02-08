Highlights Adam Idah's loan move to Celtic could become permanent, with Norwich City open to discussion over a £3 million deal.

Idah has started well at Celtic, scoring two goals in two appearances and showing potential for further development.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will make a bid for a permanent deal, as it is still early in Idah's loan spell.

Adam Idah made the switch to Celtic in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The Norwich City striker is currently on loan with the Scottish giants, with no option to buy clause inserted into the agreement.

However, it has been reported that the Canaries would consider an offer in the region of £3 million for the Irishman in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic would be willing to make a bid for a permanent deal yet or not, with the 22-year-old only just joining the club.

However, he bagged a brace in his first start for his new team on Wednesday night, including a 93rd minute winner from the penalty spot, against Hibernian.

Carlton Palmer gives £3 million fee verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that a £3 million price tag could prove a bargain for Celtic if he can perform well while out on loan.

However, he has claimed it is still far too early to tell whether this is a move the Glasgow club would want to pursue.

“Adam Idah struggled to get a regular starting slot at Norwich this season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The striker was allowed to leave Norwich and join Celtic in the January transfer window on loan.

“No permanent deal was agreed at the time.

“It appears that Norwich are open to discussion over a permanent deal, with the asking price believed to be around £3 million.

“Still only 22, and under contract at Norwich until the summer of 2028, £3 million could prove a snip for the Irish international if he proves to be a success.

“It’s still early in his loan move at Celtic, so we’ll have to see how he does at Celtic until the end of the season before a permanent move could be considered by the Parkhead coaching staff.”

Adam Idah's Norwich City goals

Adam Idah Norwich goals - 2023/24 Opponent (Home or Away) Result Competition Hull City (H) 2-1 win Championship Huddersfield Town (A) 4-0 win Championship Plymouth Argyle (brace) (A) 6-2 loss Championship Cardiff City (A) 3-2 win Championship Bristol City (A) 2-1 win Championship Bristol Rovers (A) 3-1 win FA Cup

Idah started 23 of his last 53 league appearances for Norwich in the Championship, falling behind Josh Sargent in the pecking order.

David Wagner has tended to prefer the US international, although Sargent’s injury issues at the start of the season did offer Idah a chance for more regular minutes.

Related Norwich City's Ben Knapper makes David Wagner admission after prior exit speculation Ben Knapper has spoken honestly about the period when Wagner was under a serious amount of pressure at Carrow Road.

His last appearance for the Norfolk outfit came in a 1-0 loss to Leeds United on 24 January, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

Idah will now be hoping to guide Celtic to another Scottish league title, with Norwich competing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Idah’s relatively low price tag

At £3 million, it would not come as a surprise if Celtic jumped at the chance to convert this loan into a permanent move.

He has made a bright start at Parkhead, scoring two goals from two appearances.

The striker contributed six goals in 28 league appearances for Norwich this season, and he is a seasoned international already at just 22.

Idah still has the potential to develop into a more consistent player, with injuries hurting his progress in previous campaigns, so could be worth taking a punt at £3 million in the hopes his value increases as he ages into his peak years.