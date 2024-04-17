Norwich City have three games remaining to cement their place in this season’s Championship play-offs.

The Canaries have put last season’s disappointment behind them and now look on course for a top-six finish, despite a rocky period during the campaign.

As mentioned, David Wagner’s side have three games left in the league and currently occupy the final play-off spot, with them six clear of seventh place Coventry City, but they do have a game in hand. So, there is still work to be done, but it is firmly in the hands of the Canaries.

So, with the play-offs likely, Norwich will want every player available and playing their best, so seeing forward Adam Idah perform well with Celtic will be a slight blow, as they would have hoped he was going to be like that with them before they decided to let him leave in January.

The Canaries took the decision to loan Idah out in January, and it has been a decision that’s firmly benefited the player, Celtic and Norwich; just the Championship side would have wanted him to be in that form for them earlier on in the campaign.

There is lots of talk about what could happen to Idah at the end of the season, so here at Football League World, we have decided to look at the latest news surrounding the player…

Adam Idah addresses permanent Celtic talk

As mentioned, Adam Idah joined Scottish Premiership side Celtic in the January transfer window.

It is a move that has really worked out for Celtic and Idah, as the forward has scored seven goals in 10 Premiership games.

This form has meant talk has accelerated about his future at the club, and Idah has now refused to rule out a permanent switch to Celtic.

Idah told Football Scotland: “I don't know what's going to happen, I haven't thought about it yet, what's next for me.

"Like I've said, I'm enjoying my football here now and trying to finish the season on a high.

"Then who knows, we'll see."

Chris Sutton makes Adam Idah transfer claim

After Adam Idah joined Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, it was soon reported that it could cost only £3 million for the Hoops to sign the forward.

So, given how well Idah has settled into life in Scotland and his situation at Norwich City, former forward Chris Sutton believes Celtic should be grasping this opportunity.

Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column: “There was some talk when he arrived that it would cost around £3m to get him on a permanent deal and if that’s the figure this summer, it would be an absolute steal.

"Idah has shown he can bring something different to the attack. Kyogo will always be the main man when fit, but it’s important to have a different option in certain games or coming off the bench.

“When you consider some of the cash spent on strikers at Celtic in recent years, that would be small change to land a player who still has more developing to do and plenty of potential. If Idah does the business in the remainder of the campaign it would be a crying shame not to buy him.”

Adam Idah’s Norwich City situation

As stated, Adam Idah is only on loan with Celtic, so if nothing permanent is agreed at the end of the season, then the striker will return to Norwich City.

The 23-year-old is contracted at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028, so if a deal isn’t agreed, he will likely return to the club and be part of their plans going forward.

However, what does complicate what could happen with Idah is that the Canaries are believed to be waiting to see how loan player Sydney van Hooijdonk does between now and the end of the season before making a decision on Idah.

The Dutchman is on loan from Serie A side Bologna, but in his eight games for the club so far, he has failed to score a goal, with his only contribution being an assist, which came against Cardiff City.

So, with van Hooijdonk struggling at Carrow Road, it could mean that the Championship side doesn’t look to strike an agreement with Celtic, meaning Idah may have no choice but to return to Norwich.