Highlights Adam Idah may stay at Norwich City despite Celtic's interest, with new coach Thorup valuing him highly.

Sargent's potential departure could impact Idah's future. The Canaries should retain him for the upcoming season.

Idah's success at Celtic and potential in the Championship make him a valuable asset worth retaining for Norwich.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City striker Adam Idah is facing an uncertain future this summer.

After struggling to nail down a place in the team at Norwich in the first half of last season, Idah joined Celtic on loan in February, and he made a big impression in Glasgow.

Idah scored a number of important goals to help the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership title, and he also netted a 90th-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against Old Firm rivals Rangers in May.

Adam Idah's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 34 7 1 Celtic 19 9 2

Adam Idah transfer latest

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he would like to bring Idah back to the club on a permanent basis this summer, but the Scottish giants have reportedly had a bid of between £4-5 million rejected for the 23-year-old, and it has been claimed that a much bigger offer will be needed if they are to secure a deal.

The situation has been further complicated after Johannes Hoff Thorup replaced David Wagner at Carrow Road, and the new Canaries head coach hinted he is keen to keep Idah at the club.

"We cannot control about the market, and which clubs will be interested in which players. We don't know. So let's not waste time on it," Thorup told the Pink Un earlier this month.

"Me and Adam sit down quite often, so we have had some good conversations already. He's a good lad.

"He's working hard and he's funny as well. And he gives some energy to the group and, you know, definitely, we could also see what kind of striker that he is. And we will definitely also use him in the season.

"We consider Adam as an important player for us. Like I said earlier in the summer. So that's why he got this 30 minutes, which was important for him to get started, to get back in the rhythm, nice and easy."

Norwich City backed to retain Adam Idah

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that Thorup is a big fan of Idah, and he predicted the striker will remain in Norfolk this summer.

"My gut feeling with Adam Idah now is that he stays," Zeke said.

"I think that Thorup likes the look of him, he's used him a lot in pre-season.

"Obviously, we've not had Sargent or Barnes, so he hasn't had much of a choice, but he seems to really like him.

"He's complimented him a lot, and the only way that he would leave is probably to Celtic and they don't seem to have enough money to buy him for some reason, even though it's not very much money.

"I would keep him anyway because we're probably going to need him, and I would be excited to see what he can do.

"I think he will stay."

Related Norwich City facing Celtic transfer battle for Wolves player The Canaries are not alone with their interest in Hugo Bueno

Norwich City's Adam Idah stance could depend on Josh Sargent

It is a tough decision facing Norwich on whether to sell Idah this summer, and at this point, it is difficult to disagree with Zeke that he seems likely to stay at Carrow Road.

Idah scored seven goals in the first half of last season for the Canaries, which is a decent return given that he was mostly used as a substitute, and his impressive record at Celtic suggests he could be a big threat in the Championship next season.

Thorup has a reputation for giving young players a chance, meaning Idah could feature regularly for Norwich in the year ahead, but it has been reported that he is keen to return to Celtic Park.

The Canaries look set to hold firm on Idah for now, and they should not cash in on him until the future of last season's top scorer, Josh Sargent, becomes clearer.

Sargent scored 16 goals in 30 games last season, but he is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Wolves and Brentford, and if the USA international was to depart, keeping hold of Idah would become crucial for Thorup.