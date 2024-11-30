Adam Idah has identified pre-season issues as a major reason for his struggles at Celtic since leaving Norwich City on a permanent basis last summer.

Idah completed the switch to Parkhead after a protracted negotiation process following an initial loan move in January 2024.

The Ireland international enjoyed a massively successful spell with the Glasgow giants last season, but has been unable to replicate that form since moving back to the club in the summer.

It was reported by Sky Sports that Norwich agreed a £9.5 million deal with Celtic for Idah.

But the striker has started just three of his nine appearances so far this season, scoring four times.

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1)

Adam Idah opens up on Celtic struggles

Idah has admitted that he’s not had the start to life back at Celtic that he would’ve hoped for after his big money move in the summer.

He has identified pre-season issues as a major factor for why he has been unable to maintain his impressive form from the second half of the previous campaign.

“Probably not the start I wanted,” said Idah, via The Celtic Star.

“I think, comparing it to last season and finishing on such a high, I thought I’d come in and score a load of goals and whatnot, so it was probably not the start I wanted.

“When I reflect back, if I look at my pre-season, I didn’t have the best of pre-seasons, and it’s only the last couple of days I looked at my stats, and I think I’ve got a goal every 70 minutes.

“I think, as a striker, you have to look at that and be proud of that and keep going.”

He added: “Obviously for me, the goal is to score as many goals as I can.

“That’s what I’m trying and when I see stats like that, I just have to remind myself, it’s not as bad as I thought it was going like.

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing and keep scoring goals.”

Adam Idah’s pre-season Norwich issues

It was reported by Sky Sports in the summer that Idah failed to turn up on time for Norwich’s pre-season flight to Austria amid the speculation over his future.

While he did ultimately get his move to Scotland, this could’ve played a role in his difficulties that he believes are now holding him back.

Idah scored eight goals in 15 appearances in the Premiership last season, scoring critical goals in their title victory, as well as their Scottish FA Cup triumph.

He will be hoping to rediscover that form going into the new year, with Brendan Rodgers' side eyeing repeat league and cup success in 2025.

Failure to secure permanent move sooner has hurt Idah

Idah didn’t get his move to Celtic until the middle of August, meaning he missed all of pre-season with his new club, so it’s no surprise he’s cited that as an issue.

The speculation over his future also likely proved a major distraction while he was still at Norwich, so it’s likely it’s impacted his physical preparation for the new campaign.

The longer the year goes on, the more he should be able to settle in and a strong second half of the season will mean much of these frustrations are forgotten.

But it hasn’t been the success he’d have been hoping for so far, even if his goal record is still solid.