Norwich City striker Adam Idah's loan move to Celtic has been nothing but a success for both the Republic of Ireland international and the Scottish club.

With the Hoops having secured another league title last night with an away win over Kilmarnock, Idah dropped perhaps the biggest hint yet that he prefers a permanent move away from Carrow Road and back to the north of the border.

The Canaries may be prepared to listen to offers for the Irishman too, as if they succeed against Leeds United tonight, and beat either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton in a potential play-off final clash, then preparations will begin to made for the summer transfer window, with an eye to cashing in on Idah's success in Scotland.

Adam Idah opens up on Celtic loan spell and challenging Norwich City period

Whilst speaking to Celtic TV, Idah was somewhat hesitant to make a declaration on where he would be playing his football next season, as well as what prompted the move to Celtic Park in the first place.

He has also described his difficulties in Norfolk during the first half of the 2023-24 season, which led to his temporary move to Scotland in the first place.

Idah said, as per Football Scotland: "Unbelievable. I had a tough start to the season and my confidence was low.

"Ever since I arrived I've been so welcomed in. I hope I repaid that to the fans and to the players and look, I'm over the moon to be here."

The striker was reportedly in the thick of the party when celebrating last night's title-clinching win, and that has perhaps shown where he prefers his future to lie.

Idah was also keen to state how much of an impact that current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had on him during his loan spell.

Idah continued: "He's been unbelievable. He's been in these situations so many times.

"Like we said before, we enjoy the pressure and when the times get tough we're the ones who get going."

Adam Idah's Norwich City journey looks to be coming to a bittersweet end

While there could be plenty of cheer to come from the success of Idah's loan spell for Norwich, the fact he seems to favour a move away will definitely be bittersweet news for most Canaries fans.

When Idah came through the youth ranks at Carrow Road, many had perhaps hoped that he could be a striker that would score plenty of goals and stick around for years. However, that has not quite happened.

While making consistent appearances over all the seasons he has been in the first team, Idah has not scored the multitudes of goals that many would have hoped he would.

Adam Idah's Norwich City Career Stats - As Per FotMob Season Appearances Goals 2019-2020 16 3 2020-2021 17 3 2021-2022 21 1 2022-2023 27 3 2023-2024 34 7

And so, with the Irishman seemingly having found some happiness and joy in playing football once again at Celtic, there cannot be many arguments for keeping him around at Carrow Road, especially if he is to return and play second-fiddle once again to Josh Sargent or any other striker the Canaries choose to bring in over the summer.

It would therefore only be fair for Idah to be allowed to move on amid the reported interest from Celtic to make the deal permanent, but only for the right price and a deal that would suit Norwich.