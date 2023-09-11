Highlights Experienced players like Ashley Barnes have had a positive impact on Norwich City, providing a boost to the younger members of the squad.

Norwich have made a strong start to the season, winning 10 points from their opening five games.

The Canaries' summer recruitment has seemingly paid dividends with the first two points in mind.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has commended the experienced players for giving the younger members of the squad a boost before kick-off, speaking to the Pinkun.

The forward has revealed that has been one thing that has changed since last season, with the Canaries making an excellent start to this term.

Winning 10 points from their opening five games of the campaign, David Wagner's side are on the right track as they look to secure a Premier League return at the second time of asking.

Considering the league was arguably weaker last term, they may have seen 2022/23 as a bit of a missed opportunity but in truth, they were nowhere near good enough to secure a place in the play-off zone in the end.

The Canaries seem to be a different animal now though and would have secured even more points if they hadn't lost against Rotherham United just before the international break.

But claiming 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four league games is an excellent achievement and they will be looking to bounce back against Stoke City this weekend.

Norwich City's summer recruitment

The Canaries enjoyed a pretty productive summer and they needed to if they wanted to shake things up and give them the best chance of doing well this term.

Bringing in a number of experienced players at this level including Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, they also managed to bring in Danny Batth during the latter stages of the window as a replacement for Andrew Omobamidele.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Ashley Barnes has also proved to be a real asset for the Norfolk outfit following the end of his time at Burnley, with the player guiding the Clarets to promotion during his last season at Turf Moor.

They also used the loan market and bought some younger players permanently - and Wagner will surely be happy with what Norwich were able to do during the previous window.

What did Adam Idah say has changed at Norwich City since last term?

Duff, Stacey, Barnes, Batth, Adam Forshaw and George Long are all experienced at this level - and that will surely help the Canaries to continue playing well in the dressing room.

And some of the older heads have also had a good impact in the dressing room.

That's according to Idah, who said: "Even if we're struggling, we can always go and speak to him (Barnes).

"He has so much experience in the game so I'm confident to go and ask him anything. He is like the big brother in the team.

"All the experienced lads before the game give us a boost - that's the big difference from this season to last season."

They have made a good start to the season - but they can't afford to rest on their laurels.

The Canaries need to keep pushing now - because their consistency will be crucial to them in their quest to secure a top-tier return.

The fact Josh Sargent is out is a blow - but they have Barnes who can score quite a few goals and Idah could get himself on the scoresheet regularly too.

Winning promotion will be difficult considering the strength of other teams in the division.

But they just need to focus on themselves and see how much progress they can make.