David Wagner's options up-front for Norwich City this season are pretty solid when all are fully fit - unfortunately though he has already lost one of his star men.

Despite scoring just twice last season in the Premier League, Josh Sargent was expected to be a key player for the Canaries this season, but an ankle injury will leave the American on the sidelines for months.

That gives others a chance to step up though and play along with Ashley Barnes at the top end of the pitch, and that includes Adam Idah.

The Republic of Ireland international replaced Sargent when injured at Huddersfield Town, coming off the bench to bag a goal and assist in a rout of the Terriers.

And he followed that up on international duty by slotting home a penalty against the Netherlands, meaning that he should have a decent amount of confidence should he get a run under Wagner.

What is Adam Idah's weekly wage at Norwich City and what is his contract situation?

According to an ESTIMATE from Capology, Idah is believed to be on around £5,000 per week at Carrow Road.

Idah also signed a new contract earlier on in 2023, extending his time in Norfolk until the summer of 2028.

He had penned his first professional contract with the club back in 2019, two years after linking up with them at youth level, with a further extension coming in December 2020 on a deal that would last until 2024.

At that time, Idah already had 12 Premier League appearances under his belt and with the new deal coming back in February to extend his time at Carrow Road for another four years, it would be a shock if Idah was actually only on £5,000 and not considerably more, even with less than 100 senior appearances at club level.

What is Adam Idah's predicted transfer value?

At the age of just 22, Idah has the best years of his career well and truly ahead of him - he is a high potential player who has experience at Premier League, Championship and international level and you'd think he will only get better.

He's not the perfect striker by any means and Teemu Pukki's time at Norwich has meant he has played second fiddle for a large part of his early career, with no loan spell away from the club giving him regular first-team football and a better means of development.

Idah has also suffered from niggling knee injuries and other issues over the years as well, which hasn't helped his need for regular game-time as well.

There is an exciting forward in there though who has pace and a clear eye for goal, and with Idah's contract locked in for over four years, his value must be north of £5 million.

Should he start to provide goals on a regular basis at Carrow Road this season, then expect that to double as Championship goalscorers are worth their weight in gold - let alone ones who are still only 22 years of age.