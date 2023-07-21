Leeds United released Adam Forshaw from his contract at the end of June.

The central-midfielder joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 for a reported fee of around £4.5 million.

The 31-year-old had spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road prior to his release, but has had an injury-ravaged time with the club. Forshaw has racked up just 91 appearances for Leeds during his time in West Yorkshire.

Forshaw has never scored for Leeds, but picked up three assists. Perhaps most importunely, he was part of the side that gained promotion under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/2020 season.

The midfielder's game time has significantly diminished at Leeds, having played just 13 times in all competitions last season as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

His future is unclear, as he continues to be a free agent right now. Forshaw has struggled for regular game time over the last few years, but remains a vastly experienced pro.

He has played 123 games at Championship level, a further 89 at League One level, and 69 times in the Premier League as well.

That will be sufficient for a number of clubs to be interested in his signature this summer, across the second tier.

Adam Forshaw's Leeds United future

Here, we round up all the news and rumours regarding Forshaw since his departure from Leeds at the end of June.

Training with the club

Forshaw ha been invited back to train with Leeds, as they announced earlier this month.

Forshaw was named on the released list, although they did state that the player, and teammate Joel Robles, would be asked back for pre-season if he didn’t have a new club.

This was so that the next head coach could assess them, which is Daniel Farke. Forshaw has been given the chance to impress the 46-year-old, should he wish to remain.

New deal reflects injuries

In a new update since then, journalist Phil Hay told the Square Ball podcast that it’s likely that the former Middlesbrough man will be offered a new deal, but it will be on a lower salary than he was on previously.

The reason for this is to reflect the injuries he has previously suffered. The Whites had an automatic option to extend his deal at the end of his current deal, but opted against doing so.

Leeds are now said to have offered a new contract to the midfielder, according to TEAMtalk. He hasn't signed anything yet, but it is thought to be on reduced terms to his previous deal.

Saudi and Championship interest

Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Akhdoud are said to have offered him a bumper deal, with the midfielder still assessing his options, according to The Daily Mail.

The report also claims he has interest in his services from rival Championship clubs and even from some European outfits this summer.

It details that the 31-year-old has an offer on the table from Leeds, too, and Forshaw's priority is said to be that he is keen "to agree new terms with Leeds where he has spent the last five years."