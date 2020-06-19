Adam Forshaw update emerges amid preview of Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City

Marcelo Bielsa has provided an update on the fitness of Adam Forshaw, revealing that the Leeds United midfielder is completing his recovery process on the back of season-ending surgery.

Leeds have battled on without Forshaw since September, with a niggling hip injury resulting in the Whites caving and sending the 28-year-old for surgery, which has ended his 2019/20 season.

And, ahead of Leeds heading to Cardiff City on Sunday, Bielsa has provided a short update on the midfielder as he previews the trip to Wales.

Bielsa told Leeds’ official media channels: “Adam Forshaw is completing his recovery process.”

Despite a postponement of over three months, the extended season doesn’t offer Bielsa a chance to turn to Forshaw in his midfield during the run-in, with a return to action much more likely at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Leeds will move forward without Forshaw, though, looking to convert their current table-topping position into promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are a point clear of West Bromwich Albion and seven ahead of Fulham (who sit third). However, that pair play on Saturday, giving them the chance to pile the pressure on Leeds ahead of their game in Cardiff.

The Verdict

It’s good to hear that Forshaw is making progress with his recovery.

The midfielder’s injury has almost been brushed under the carpet given the magnitude of promotion, but as Leeds prepare for next season, they will likely have the 28-year-old chomping at the bit to get going again.

Watching Leeds potentially win promotion will be tough for Forshaw, but he’s go a big off-field role and Bielsa will lean on that.

