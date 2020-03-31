Adam Forshaw underlines expected Leeds United return date

Adam Forshaw has revealed that he had further surgery last week, alongside the fact that he is targeting a Leeds United return in August.

Leeds have been without Forshaw since September’s meeting with Charlton Athletic, with the midfielder going under the knife for surgery on a niggling hip injury earlier in 2020.

That’s ruled Forshaw out for the entire campaign, but the 28-year-old has revealed that he has had further surgery recently to truly free him of his problems.

“I underwent surgery again last week on my right side, which will now see me on the mend,” Forshaw told talkSPORT’s Jim White (30/03/2020, 10am).

It was confirmed when Forshaw underwent surgery for the first time that he wouldn’t be returning until pre-season, which remains the case.

“My idea for returning to play is August which is still the case,” Forshaw continued.

Pre-break, Forshaw made seven Championship appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, helping them make a strong start and put themselves in promotion contention.

Leeds have motored on since the midfielder picked up his injury and currently sit top of the Championship table with nine games to play.

The EFL season is currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with no football to be played before April 30th at the earliest.

The Verdict

Forshaw’s problems have been long-term now, so hopefully two rounds of surgery finally free him of injury and clear the path for him to return.

Leeds have missed him despite their strong form in the Championship, and when he returns, whether that’s August or later, they will be better for it.

Now, all he can do is focus on getting himself as fit as he can for pre-season.

