Adam Forshaw issues confident Leeds United promotion message

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has delivered a confident message ahead of the conclusion of the 2019/20 EFL campaign.

The Whites are on the cusp of automatic promotion to the Premier League, and currently sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table with nine league matches remaining this term.

Leeds have enjoyed another magnificent season under Marcelo Bielsa, and they currently sit seven points clear of third place, with a massive chance of winning promotion to the Premier League this term.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Leeds United players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? David Wetherall Gunnar Halle Wesley Boyle Alf-Inge Haaland

Leeds get their season back underway on the 21st of June, as they prepare to travel to South Wales to face play-off chasing Cardiff City, as both sides look to hit the ground running after a lengthy break.

Forshaw won’t be playing a part in the remainder of the campaign, with the midfielder sitting on the sidelines due to a hip problem.

The midfielder has offered his verdict on the Whites’ promotion chances, and it’s fair to say that he’s in a confident mood.

Speaking on the Leeds That podcast, Forshaw delivered this confident message to supporters ahead of the season’s restart.

Confidence from Adam Forshaw 💪 Listen to the full podcast interview tomorrow from 7 am. Subscribe 📲 | https://t.co/N2ik2JDL4K#lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/izHUSLQb4Q — Leeds That – lufc podcast (@leedsthat) June 9, 2020

The Verdict

It’s a confident statement from Adam Forshaw and you can’t really blame him given the season he and his teammates have had, although they cannot afford to get ahead of themselves.

Leeds know all too well about promotion heartache, none more so than last year under Marcelo Bielsa and throwing away a golden opportunity to finish in the play-offs under Garry Monk, so Leeds fans are bound to feel that Forshaw is tempting fate in some ways.

Adapting to playing football without any fans in the ground and behind closed doors could be a mental challenge for some of the teams in the Championship, and it will be interesting to see how Leeds cope without 30,000 fans creating such a boisterous atmosphere.

Leeds and West Brom simply need to hit the ground running and get off to a good start, as six points is nothing in the Championship because anyone can beat anyone. It only takes a couple of defeats and a couple of wins for Fulham, and the gap is back to one point or maybe less again.