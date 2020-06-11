Adam Forshaw fires clear warning to Ben White as talk around Leeds United future rumbles on

Adam Forshaw has warned Ben White that the grass isn’t’ always greener as speculation continues to grow that his future might lie away from Leeds United.

Leeds took White on a season-long loan back in the summer, with Brighton and Hove Albion trusting Marcelo Bielsa with the 22-year-old’s development.

Such has been White’s impressive form since the start of the season, it is unlikely that Leeds will be able to retain White, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and is known to have an admirer in Brighton boss, Graham Potter.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Whilst a move to Liverpool, who look set on their first ever Premier League title this season, would be attractive, Forshaw has warned his teammate that the grass isn’t always greener.

“One thing I’ve realised in my own career is, sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener when you think it might be,” Forshaw told the ‘Leeds That’ podcast.

“Hindsight’s a wonderful thing, but he’s going to be flattered by the interest he’s getting from other clubs, which is understandable.

“He’s a young kid as well, but the grass isn’t always greener. When you’re loved at a place, and he is loved, sometimes you can take that for granted.”

White has played every minute of football for Leeds in the Championship this season, helping Bielsa’s side to the top of the table.

He’s got a job to finish too, with Leeds set to resume their season on June 21st and nine games separating the Whites from the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are top of the table, a point clear of West Brom, but more importantly, there’s seven points between the Whites and Fulham in third.

The Verdict

Forshaw is an experienced player and he’s seen a lot already in his career at 28. For White, he’s got to be making the right career choices from this point.

Leeds has been wonderful for him and he’s adored at Elland Road. Yes, it’d be hard to snub Liverpool, but he’s got to look at some other players that have made the move to the top too quickly.

He’s a level-headed young man and won’t jump into a challenge he isn’t ready for, which maybe gives Leeds a little hope of sorting a deal for next season.

However, the only chance they have is it they win promotion, so their ultimate aim has to getting into the Premier League without any hiccups.

White will be huge to their chance.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!