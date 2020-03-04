Adam Forshaw enjoys night away from football as Leeds United rehab continues

Injured Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has shared pictures of an evening away from football with his Leeds United teammate Barry Douglas and their respective partners.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not featured for the Whites since their 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in September, after struggling with an injury to the joint between the hip and groin.

Forshaw first sustained the injury in a pre-season friendly with Caligari but all of United’s opening six Championship games, where he impressed many Leeds fans.

After the injury worsened against Charlton Athletic in September, Forshaw has been absent from United’s squad and the club revealed last month that the midfielder was to undergo surgery in Colorado to treat the injury.

Discussing his injury in February, Forshaw told the club’s official media channels that: “It’s been the worst period of my career, being around the lads all day and not being able to help them on the pitch has been really hard to take mentally.”

On Wednesday morning, the midfielder posted a series of photos on his Instagram profile with his Barry Douglas and their partners enjoying an evening at a Lewis Capaldi concert.

The midfielder also managed to get a picture with the 23-year-old singer following the Glaswegian’s performance in Manchester on Tuesday evening.

The former Everton man posted the string of photos alongside the caption “Brilliant night with the Glaswegians”, in homage to where both Douglas and Capaldi hail from.

Despite the midfielder’s frustration over his recent injury, a night away from football and getting the chance to meet the Someone You Loved singer would have certainly gone a long way in helping his mind be elsewhere.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see any Leeds fans begrudging Forshaw a night away from the footballing side of things, as he looks to continue his rehabilitation from his unfortunate injury.

Spending the evening with his teammate Barry Douglas will most likely go a long way in helping Forshaw feel still a much-loved part of the Leeds United group and it is good to see the midfielder clearly having a good time despite his situation.

It probably, also made a nice change for Forshaw being the one asking for a photo with a celebrity rather than the other way round, and it is likely his recent encounter with Capaldi will be the talk of Thorp Arch in the coming days.