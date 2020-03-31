Adam Forshaw details Thorp Arch moments that’ve kept him going during Leeds United absence

Adam Forshaw has admitted that him being able to be close to the Leeds United squad over the course of the season has helped him during his time on the sidelines with injury.

Leeds lost Forshaw back in September to a niggling hip injury, which has forced him to undergo surgery that’s ended his season.

It has been a long time on the sidelines for the 28-year-old, but a chance to still be a part of the squad around Leeds’ Thorp Arch training base has been a plus for the midfielder.

He told Leeds’ official website: “There’s been a good atmosphere at Thorp Arch throughout the season and it has been nice for me to still be a part of it, having breakfast with the lads, being in the gym and treatment room with them and going to as many games as possible too.”

Injury has ended Forshaw’s season and he’s targeting a return to action when the 2020/21 starts – whenever that might be.

Currently, the 19/20 season is on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with Leeds seeing their promotion push halted at a time when it looked like taking off.

Without Forshaw, Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third placed Fulham, with promotion firmly in their control.

The Verdict

It’s great to hear that Forshaw still felt a big part of the Leeds United squad during his long lay-off, with the close nature of the Elland Road group really shining through.

Forshaw is highly thought of at Elland Road and shares a close bond with a number of players – we’ve seen him out in recent months with Barry Douglas and their respective partners.

Everyone, whether that’s fans, players, staff, at Elland Road, will be delighted when the midfielder can return.

