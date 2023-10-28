Highlights Stuart Dallas is currently recovering from a leg break and is a few weeks away from being fully fit for Leeds United.

Stuart Dallas could be on the way out of Leeds United this summer and is into the last year of his deal at Elland Road.

What's the latest with Stuart Dallas?

Dallas remains a long-term absente and is yet to return to action following his leg break in April 2021, with clean-up surgeries needed since to correct minor issues and seeing him miss the whole of the last campaign.

The Northern Irish international is back in full training with the first-team squad and remains a few weeks away from being in full contention, having suffered a "minor setback".

He will continue his rehabilitation away from the field for now. However, he is "improving" and making good progress all the time, according to Farke. The German claimed that he is "working his way back up" after such a lengthy absence.

Dallas is out of contract this summer and has not played for the club since that leg break in 2021 against Manchester City. Leeds have had three permanent managers since he last played a game in a white shirt.

What happened to Adam Forshaw this summer?

One player who may be an example of what could happen to Dallas is Adam Forshaw. He was named on the released list for the Whites earlier in the summer, although they did state that the player, alongside teammate Joel Robles, would be asked back for pre-season training if he didn’t have a new club.

They offered him reduced terms; but, since then, he has signed for Norwich City and made his seventh appearance for the Canaries in the recent 3-2 loss against Leeds as well. Forshaw's involvement in West Yorkshire was limited due to persistent injury issues, and it's currently unclear how much game time he will manage to win at Carrow Road as well.

The 32-year-old spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road prior to his release, but has endured an injury-ravaged time with the club. Forshaw racked up just 91 appearances for Leeds during his time with the club.

Forshaw has never scored for Leeds, but picked up three assists. He departs the club on good terms after famously being part of the side that gained promotion under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/2020 season.

However, he managed to play just 13 times in all competitions last season as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

What's Dallas' long-term future looking like with Leeds?

Of course, Dallas' legacy at Leeds is greater than Forshaw's and the club may feel they owe it to him after 267 appearances for the club, where he has scored 28 times and assisted a further18 so far.

His versatility, experience, attitude, and application have been second to none in the squad since his arrival and he was a key player during their promotion season under Bielsa, and a firm fan favourite due to that period, too.

The 32-year-old has been utilised in a variety of different positions for Leeds as well. However, what sort of level he is now at after an injury keeping him out for such an extended length of time like that is a concern.

If he is not the player he once was, which is fairly likely after a long absence, then perhaps his departure is inevitable. There is a chance that the club reward him with an extension through sheer loyalty, much like they did with Gaetano Berardi following his serious injury in 2020.

It is not that likely if the club are keen to move in a new direction and away from players in their 30s who are coming towards the end of their deals, such as Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper as well.

What's more likely is an unfortunate situation where he leaves in far less ideal circumstances than both he, the club, and the supporters would have wanted. His reputation may be stronger than Forshaw's with the Elland Road faithful - but the nature of the farewell may be very much the same.

The club's hierarchy have some tough decisions to make this summer.