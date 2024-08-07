Highlights Sheffield United face Preston North End in their first Championship game with a new lineup including key signings like Burrows and Souttar.

The Blades are aiming for promotion with a revamped squad under Chris Wilder's leadership for the upcoming season in the Championship.

Players like Hamer, O'Hare, and Brooks will play crucial roles in Sheffield United's midfield and attack in the potential 4-2-3-1 formation.

Sheffield United return to Championship action on Friday night as they make the trip across to Lancashire to face Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League after finishing rock bottom, and will be looking to win promotion at the first attempt as Chris Wilder looks set to take charge of his first full season at Bramall Lane since their successful 2019/20 campaign.

A trip to Preston to start the season is by no means an easy start, and the Lilywhites will also have promotion ambitions of their own after finishing 10th last year, missing out on the play-offs.

Sheffield United predicted XI

It's been a summer of change at Bramall Lane with a number of experienced players leaving, and their starting XI on Friday will resemble a new-look Sheffield United.

With that in mind, here is how the Blades could line up at Deepdale.

GK - Adam Davies

Pre-season goalkeeping duties have been shared by Adam Davies and Ivo Grbic, but with the latter missing the final two pre-season games due to injury, Davies could hold the advantage.

Given their links to Michael Cooper and now Carl Rushworth, it's clear that Wilder wants to strengthen their goalkeeper ranks and whoever starts on Friday will likely be replaced before the transfer window closes.

However, it's still a chance to impress, and whoever gets the nod will be looking to stake a claim for the number one shirt long-term.

RB - Jamie Shackleton

A summer signing from Leeds United, Jamie Shackleton will likely be the club's first choice right-back to start this season, with Jayden Bogle heading in the opposition direction.

After years of being a bit-part player at Elland Road, Shackleton will have a point to prove with the Blades, and he'll be looking to become a mainstay in Wilder's side.

He missed Friday's friendly with Huddersfield Town after limping off against Rotherham, but it's reported that his injury isn't as bad as first feared, so he could well be in line to feature. If unavailable, expect Femi Seriki to take his spot.

CB - Harry Souttar

Australian international centre-back Harry Souttar recently completed a loan move from Leicester City, so it remains to be seen whether he's up to speed and ready to play, but if he is, he'll likely start at Deepdale.

The 25-year-old didn't feature too regularly for the Foxes during their title-winning campaign last season, but he has a wealth of Championship experience following his time with Stoke City and will be looking for a big season at the Blades.

CB - Anel Ahemdhodzic

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was a shining light in a dire 2023/24 campaign and, despite being put up for sale earlier in the window, he's set to start the season with Sheffield United.

It was reported by Alan Nixon in May that the Blades had put the Bosnian centre-back up for sale, but no sale has taken place yet, and he remains at the club, much to Wilder's delight. It makes sense to utilise him whilst he's still at the club, and he'll be looking to prove a point after being part of the worst Premier League defence of all time.

LB - Harrison Burrows

A summer signing from Peterborough United, Harrison Burrows appears to be a real coup for Sheffield United, and could be in line for his competitive debut on Friday night.

The Blades also have Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies as options at left-back, but Burrows' performances at League One level warrant a chance in the Championship, and he'll be looking to make the left-back slot his own this season.

CDM - Vini Souza

Defensive midfielder Vini Souza joined the Blades from Belgian side Lommel SK last summer, playing 36 of the club's 38 league games, and despite being linked with AC Milan, he will still be a Blade when their Championship season gets underway.

Despite transfer interest, Souza has featured for the Blades throughout pre-season, and Wilder will look to use him on Friday night, regardless of what the future holds, with the 25-year-old being a very talented player.

CDM - Oliver Arblaster

After spending the first half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Port Vale, 20-year-old midfielder Oliver Arblaster returned to Bramall Lane in January and put in some impressive performances.

He was a mainstay in Wilder's squad towards the end of the season and even wore the captain's armband in two Premier League games, some turnaround from being on loan in League One earlier that season. Arblaster has a bright future at Sheffield United and will likely start on Friday.

CAM - Gus Hamer

Sheffield United have moved away from the 3-5-2 formation they used towards the end of last season and have opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation during pre-season, so it remains to be seen if that's what will be used on Friday night.

It's interesting to see Wilder opting for this formation given their lack of wide players, and it could mean that Callum O'Hare is shifted to the left and Gus Hamer could be used in the ten role.

Gus Hamer's 2023/24 Premier League season - Fotmob Appearances 36 Minutes played 2,924 Goals 4 Assists 6 Shots 49 Pass accuracy 73.5% Chances created 70 Dribble success 50.0% Tackles won 53.8% Duels won 36.9%

It's a position that the Brazilian has been used in previously, including in the one game that Wilder opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation last season, and he'll likely interchange with O'Hare as the Blades have done in pre-season. Hamer's quality will mean that he has to start one way or another, and he could be used as a ten in a 4-2-3-1 system.

LM - Callum O'Hare

Given their 4-2-3-1 lineup in pre-season and their lack of wide players, perhaps O'Hare will be shifted to the left.

As mentioned above, O'Hare could interchange with his former Coventry teammate Hamer to keep defenders guessing, and it could work well despite his lack of experience in this position.

O'Hare, like Hamer, will have to be included somewhere, and Wilder will be looking to get his best players on the pitch one way or another.

RM - Andre Brooks

As mentioned above, Sheffield United don't have many out-and-out wide players on their books, so central midfielder Andre Brooks has featured on the right where he's impressed in pre-season.

There's no doubt that if Wilder is to persist with the 4-2-3-1, further wide players will need to be added to his squad, but Brooks is in line to start at Deepdale, and he has impressed with his ability to cut onto his left foot and whip crosses into the box.

ST - Kieffer Moore

Moore took a knock in training last week prior to the Huddersfield friendly and subsequently missed the trip to the John Smith's Stadium, but there's no suggestion that the big Welshman will be unavailable when the league action gets underway.

The Blades only have Moore and an injury-prone Rhian Brewster as their striker options, so Wilder will need Moore available on Friday night.

His ability to score goals at this level and two promotions on his CV makes him an excellent signing, and big things are expected from the former Bournemouth man this season.