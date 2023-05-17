With one Championship play-off tie already settled, the RIverside Stadium will play host on Wednesday evening to the second leg of Middlesbrough's clash with Coventry City - one which is finely poised with the first leg being a stalemate at the CBS Arena.

Neutrals as well as Boro and Sky Blues fans will be tuning in to see who meets Luton Town at Wembley later in the month, and perhaps former players will be such as Adam Clayton.

Signed from Huddersfield Town in 2014, Clayton ended up playing 241 times for Boro in all competitions, including in the Premier League and plenty in the Championship and was part of the 2015-16 promotion winning side.

He's since played for Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers and now Bradford, but not forgetting his time at Boro over the years, Clayton has sent a message to the club ahead of tonight's clash.

What message has Adam Clayton sent to Middlesbrough?

Despite being in preparations for his own play-off semi-final for Bradford City when they take on Carlisle United this weekend, Clayton has taken time out to wish Boro luck on his Instagram account.

As well as wishing Boro luck, Clayton also cast his mind back to another iconic second leg at the Riverside Stadium back in 2015 when they welcomed Brentford to Teesside.

2-1 up from the first leg at Griffin Park, Middlesbrough blew the Bees away at home, with goals from Lee Tomlin, Kike and Albert Adomah securing their passage to Wembley.

Unfortunately that time it did not work out in the final against Norwich City as they were downed 2-0 by the Canaries, but the following year automatic promotion back to the Premier League was achieved under Aitor Karanka.

What chance do Middlesbrough have against Coventry City?

You get the feeling that Coventry may have missed their chance to get ahead of Boro in the first leg, having had 11 shots but none of them being on target.

Boro controlled more of the ball and the Sky Blues were perhaps happy to let them do that, but you'd expect Michael Carrick's side to be a different animal back on home soil and with confidence that the tie is level going into the final 90 minutes.

Coventry's defence has held firm plenty during the second half of the 2022-23 season, but if the likes of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom are on top form this evening then they could end up holding the key to the final result on the night and deciding who gets to Wembley.