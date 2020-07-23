Adam Clayton reveals what Jonathan Woodgate needed during his Middlesbrough tenure

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton has opened up on Jonathan Woodgate’s tenure in charge of the club, with the 31-year-old taking to Twitter to answer several questions from Boro fans.

Woodgate of course was relieved of his duties by Boro chairman Steve Gibson back in June after a run which saw the club pick up just one win in 13 league games, thus seeing them fall closer to the dreaded relegation zone.

Ultimately things did not work out for the former Real Madrid defender at his boyhood club, however it didn’t stop Clayton from offering his thoughts on how the situation could’ve been handled differently at the top, with the midfielder stating the following:

“He and Keane were very good, and in my opinion a really experienced head along side the two of them would have made a world of difference.”

Since bringing in Neil Warnock as Woodgate’s replacement, the North Yorkshire based club have gone from strength to strength, thus pulling away from the threat of relegation, eventually finishing in 17th place.

Meanwhile, Clayton has also expressed his disappointment at not being offered a new contract by the club, with the veteran having made over 240 appearances during his stint at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

These are certainly nice words from Clayton about Woodgate, and perhaps the midfielder is right that the rookie boss could’ve used a more experienced pair of hands alongside him during his time in the Boro hotseat.

Furthermore it is fair to say that drastic changes were needed, with the club at that point in time seeming almost destined to be playing League One football next season due their horrific form.

With Warnock now in charge, things are looking a bit more brighter for the club, who will no doubt be seeking a restructure of the playing squad with a view to finishing a lot higher up the league standings next time around.