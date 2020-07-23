Adam Clayton reveals what he hopes Leeds United do in the Premier League with Bamford

Leeds United secured their long-awaited return to the Premier League this season, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured the Sky Bet Championship title after a stellar campaign.

One man who on occasion, came in for criticism from sections of the Leeds support and elsewhere was striker Patrick Bamford.

The forward did end up scoring 16 goals for the Whites though and played a fundamental role in the Yorkshire club’s rise to the top in the second tier, and former Leeds midfielder Adam Clayton has sent a clear message regarding the attacker as the Whites gear up for a crack in the top-flight.

Responding to a fan’s question in a Twitter Q&A which asked his thoughts on Leeds this season, Clayton issued a clear-cut response, focusing mainly on Bamford:

Been brilliant deserve promotion , hope the stick with @Patrick_Bamford in the prem if you get him@chances he scores end of …. https://t.co/PPONhRmO9i — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Here, then, Clayton evidently feels like Bamford should be given a chance to flourish in the Premier League with Leeds United and clearly thinks that the former Chelsea striker will score chances when handed to him.

Anyhow, it’s set to be an interesting summer at Elland Road as they get ready for their first Premier League season in 16 years, with strengthening the striker department likely to be on the agenda.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds United this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No