Adam Clayton delivers Neil Warnock verdict in wake of Middlesbrough exit

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock had no issues with Adam Clayton, according to the midfielder himself.

Clayton has been very vocal on Twitter over the course of the last 24 hours, confirming his departure from the Riverside Stadium after the club opted not to offer the midfielder a new deal.

Boro have not offered me a new contract I would love to play here for ever . It’s life Boro will be forever ingrained in my family . I wish so much success for them https://t.co/kR0T1ifx7I — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

It is the second time that Clayton has been let go by Warnock, who also oversaw his exit from Leeds United when he took over at Elland Road.

That has prompted a response from one fan on Twitter, who quizzed Clayton on why Warnock had a dislike for him.

In response, the midfielder offered a classy verdict:

Not at all , Niels training & how he & his staff are around the training ground is brilliant . We got on well . https://t.co/pdA0NTr520 — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Clayton, now 31, has been at Boro since the summer of 2014 when the club signed him from Huddersfield Town.

He’s made 241 appearances for the Teessiders and was part of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League during the 2015/16 campaign. 34 Premier League appearances were made the following season.

This season has been a tough one for Clayton and Boro, who have battled towards the bottom of the table for large parts of the season under Jonathan Woodgate.

Warnock arrived post-restart and has overseen the club’s bid for survival.

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Middlesbrough players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this? Lewis Wing Marcus Tavernier

The Verdict

Naturally, you sense there’s something not quite right between Warnock and Clayton given this is the second time he’s released him.

However, it is good to see Clayton rubbish that speculation and back Warnock for the job he’s done.

When he arrived at Boro, the side were in danger of slipping out of the Championship and that’s not happened, which has to be applauded.

Now, it looks like the end for Clayton at Boro, but he can look back on a job well done.

Thoughts? Let us know!