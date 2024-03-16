After being relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign, Southampton were always going to be one of the biggest spenders on wages in the Championship in 2023/24.

The Saints came down to the second tier alongside Leeds United and Leicester City, with all three battling for an immediate return to the top table, and currently occupy three of the top four spots in the division.

Adam Armstrong’s 18 league goals will have gone some way to helping his side fight it out at the top of the table, with the former Blackburn Rovers man helping to justify his hefty reported wage packet, which ranks among the top 20 in the division.

Adam Armstrong weekly wage, Championship’s highest earners

In the current day and age it is impossible to know every single fact and figure from player's contracts exactly, but Capology has the most reliable database out there, and they estimate the 27-year-old is currently earning a whopping £55,000 a week on the south coast.

While that eye-watering sum is enough to put him among the top earners in the division, Armstrong’s salary is dwarfed by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, with the Foxes striker reportedly earning £140,000 a week to make him the league’s highest paid player.

The former Fleetwood Town man is the only player earning a six-figure fee per week, with his teammate Harry Winks said to be next on the Championship rich-list with 90,000 English pounds going into his back pocket every seven days.

Former Premier League champions City have been splashing the cash to make sure their stay in the second tier is just a season long, with eight of the top ten earners all plying their trade at the King Power Stadium.

Championship’s highest earners Player Team Estimated weekly wage Jamie Vardy Leicester City £140,000 Harry Winks Leicester City £90,000 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City £80,000 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City £80,000 Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City £80,000 Conor Coady Leicester City £75,000 Dennis Praet Leicester City £75,000 Patson Daka Leicester City £75,000 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City £75,000 Joe Aribo Southampton £70,000 Patrick Bamford Leeds United £70,000 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester City £70,000 Georginio Rutter Leeds United £70,000 Stuart Armstrong Southampton £65,000 Nat Phillips Cardiff City (loan from Liverpool) £65,000 Brandon Williams Ipswich Town (loan from Man Utd) £65,000 Jan Bednarek Southampton £60,000 Junior Firpo Leeds United £60,000 Adam Armstrong Southampton £55,000 Source: Capology

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira (both £80,000), Conor Coady, Dennis Praet, Patson Daka and Wilfred Ndidi (all £75,000) can all count themselves among the league’s money-spinners, while Aaron Ramsey (£80,000) and Joe Aribo (£70,000) complete the top ten for Cardiff City and Southampton respectively.

Aribo is Saints’ top earner this season, with the former Rangers man topping teammate Stuart Armstrong’s £65,000 a week, while Jan Bednarek also earns £60,000 from Monday to Sunday for Russell Martin’s side.

That makes Adam Armstrong the fourth-highest earner at St Mary’s this season, with January loanee David Brooks said to be a fraction lower on £50,000, while Jack Stephens is the next best paid Southampton player on £45,000 per seven days.

Leeds also have five players on the top 20 salaries in the Championship this season, with Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter their highest earners on a reported £70,000 a week, with Junior Firpo (£60,000), Dan James and Pascal Struijk (both £50,000) all earning the big bucks.

Adam Armstrong’s salary compared to goals scored

With 18 league goals to his name since the season began on August 4th - some 32 weeks of wages ago - Armstrong is being paid £97,778 a goal if you go on estimated salary alone, although there will no doubt be added goal bonuses added to that.

In comparison, Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics is said to be being paid £15,000 a week by Blackburn Rovers, allowing for a return of £22,857 paid to the forward for every time he has found the back of the net.

But if it’s value you’re looking for, look no further than Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle; the former Swansea man is said to be earning £7,500 a week at Home Park (some 13.6% of Armstrong’s wages) and has scored 18 league goals, making each goal worth £13,333 to the Pilgrims.

But even Armstrong looks like a bargain bit of business compared to Vardy, with the Foxes striker’s 13 this season meaning he has reportedly earned £344,615 for every time he has got on the scoresheet this campaign, proving the divide in the top and bottom level of finances within the Championship.

That investment will seem like money well spent if a return to the Premier League is to be earned, with any side that makes it to the promised land likely to recoup that expenditure easily once they are in the top 20 teams in the land.