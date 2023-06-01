After their relegation to the Championship was confirmed a number of weeks ago, the rebuilding process needs to begin for Southampton as soon as possible, and that includes sorting out which players will be cashed in on.

The Saints have players who are of interest to Premier League clubs already and they could recoup some significant funds on sales whilst still being able to keep a squad ready to compete at the top end of the second tier under expected head coach appointment Russell Martin.

One of those players who will most likely remain at the club is Adam Armstrong, who has been somewhat of a disappointment since his arrival two years ago.

A scorer of 49 goals at Championship level for Blackburn Rovers from 130 matches, Armstrong is proven at the level and at the age of 26, a good season in the division for the Saints could see his value increase.

How long does Adam Armstrong have left on his Southampton contract?

When signing for £15 million from Blackburn in 2021, Armstrong penned a four-year deal at St Mary's Stadium.

That means that the forward has two years left on his contract and should Southampton and their new head coach opt to keep him around, he could have a big part to play in their push to get back to the Premier League immediately.

What is the latest with Adam Armstrong's Southampton situation?

Despite being contracted for another two years at Southampton, Armstrong has already been targeted by an ambitious Championship club who are ready to spend money to strengthen this summer.

Ipswich Town spent plenty in League One over the last two years in a bid to make it back to the second tier, and that's exactly where they will be in August after finishing second behind Plymouth Argyle in the third tier this season.

And back in April almost two months ago now, it was claimed by The Sun that the Tractor Boys would target a move for Armstrong should they win promotion - which they now have.

It would take a significant fee and big wages to tempt Armstrong to Portman Road, but the striker himself has already spoken out on those rumours and indicated a desire to remain at Southampton regardless of the division they were going to be in for 2023-24.

Until Southampton officially appoint Russell Martin when they have sorted out compensation issues then the future of many of the club's players is unknown, but with his record in the Championship for Blackburn it would be perhaps foolish to let go of Armstrong when he scores goals in the second tier.