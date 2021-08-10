Adam Armstrong to Southampton gathers pace as fresh report details state of play

Adam Armstrong is set to undergo a medical with Southampton today as he closes in on a move, according to The Athletic.

The Blackburn Rovers striker looks increasingly likely to be playing Premier League football next term after a deal was agreed for the player, as per according to Sky Sports (live blog 9/8/21, 9:36am).

The Athletic have now reported that the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Saints with a medical due to take place within the next 24 hours.

Football League World exclusively revealed the news that Southampton were closing in on a deal for Armstrong as they looked to replace the outgoing Danny Ings who moved to Aston Villa last week.

Norwich City, Watford and Crystal Palace were also linked, but it seems that the South Coast side are set to win the race.

It’s little surprise that the Blackburn striker is attracting such intense interest.

The former Newcastle United man netted 29 times in all competitions last term making him the Championship’s second-most prolific striker behind Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

With just one year left on his contract it meant that Tony Mowbray’s side were running out of time to cash in on the player and so a move to Southampton will at least see Blackburn receive a significant fee for his services.

The verdict

It seems like it’s only a matter of time until this deal gets done.

Adam Armstrong to Southampton certainly seems like an ideal fit given the departure of Danny Ings with the Blackburn Rovers man being an ideal candidate to replace him.

Assuming that the medical is passed with no problem, the 24-year-old should be able to hit the ground running on the South Coast.

As for Tony Mowbray’s side, the heat is on to find a suitable replacemeent.