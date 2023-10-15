Highlights Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has been in excellent form, scoring seven goals in his first eleven matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite Southampton's inconsistent season, there is still hope for a positive outcome and a potential push for the play-off places.

It may be wiser for Armstrong to stay with Southampton for the rest of the year, rather than seeking an immediate return to the Premier League, in order to rebuild his confidence and have a successful full season in the Championship.

Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has shown some really positive signs this year, with him back among the goals in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward has rattled in seven goals in his first eleven matches in the second tier this year, and looks as though he is brimming with confidence back in front of the net.

Saints, of course, have not quite had the season they would have wanted so far, with them sitting in tenth, but it is still early days and they are still close to the play-off places.

Yes, they have been inconsistent this year, and obviously when they look at what Leicester are doing they naturally want to be doing the same having also been relegated from the Premier League last year, but there's still hope this year can be a positive one at St Mary's.

Indeed, when you have a forward like Adam Armstrong in your ranks you always have a chance, particularly in the Championship, which is something Blackburn felt not so long ago.

Armstrong's time at Blackburn

Armstrong was one of the most talented and feared forwards when at Blackburn, with him firing in the goals as part of one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league - even if they never achieved promotion to the Premier League in the end.

Indeed, he looked way too good for the Championship and, naturally, that led to him making a move to the top flight and, of course, Saints.

A well-worn path, of course, for any striker that's on fire in the Championship, but Armstrong unfortunately went the way of so many before him, in being unable to really recapture his second tier form in the top flight.

It was always going to be tough, of course, adapting to the Premier League and at a Saints side where goal-scoring chances were at a premium, and ultimately he'll want to get back to the top tier at some point and have another crack at it, that is only natural.

A warning from the past for Armstrong

Discretion is sometimes the better part of valour, though, when it comes to transfer moves and Armstrong might be wise in staying at Saints for the rest of this year at the very least, and avoiding any quick step back to the Premier League, if it came calling in January.

Easier said than done, of course, to turn down any move, but confidence is key as a striker and right now Armstrong is rebuilding his, and to some devastating effect.

If he can have a scintillating full season in the Championship, and potentially take Southampton back up, that is going to do him the world of good rather than jumping ship mid-season and going back to the Premier League elsewhere.

Of course, there are not particularly big rumours saying clubs are plotting a move for him, and so there might be no decision to make, but if the time comes where he does need to make a call, keeping with Saints for the time being could be the best thing to do longer term.