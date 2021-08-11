Adam Armstrong outlines Blackburn Rovers regret in wake of Southampton agreement

Adam Armstrong completed his move to Southampton from Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday for a significant undisclosed fee. That was a tough decision to leave Ewood Park having not achieved as much as he would have liked, the 24-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Armstrong enhanced his standing with a prolific 2020/21 campaign, scoring 28 goals and registering five assists in 40 appearances. Rovers were his first permanent move away from boyhood club Newcastle United and he leaves them with a heavy heart.

He said: “I feel I came to Rovers as a boy and I leave as a man. I’ve grown into myself both on and off the pitch and I am so thankful for Rovers in getting me back to the Premier League.

“I’ve worked my socks off to get to the Premier League, whether that be with Rovers or with someone else, and I’m gutted that it hasn’t been with Rovers, to be honest.”

Blackburn got off to the perfect start in Armstrong’s absence at the weekend, beating 2020/21 play-off finalists Swansea City 2-1 in front of their home crowd. Armstrong addressed his appreciation for the supporters in the interview.

He continued: “The fans have been brilliant to me and I only have positive things to say about my time at Rovers.

“I have to thank them for everything they’ve done for me. They’ve been brilliant to me and took me in as one of their own.”

There are concerns around Rovers’ Championship status this term given the departure of their leading marksman, manager Tony Mowbray will be hoping a portion of the fee can be reinvested in the squad.

The Verdict

It feels like the right time to move on for Armstrong, despite their impressive start Rovers are not fancied for any kind of top six push this season, therefore, the Premier League chance was too good to refuse for the 24-year-old.

The Saints man speaks very well of his time at the club and has clearly matured as a footballer and a man in his time at Ewood Park, there should not be any ill feeling between the club’s supporters and Armstrong. Especially after he provided them with such quality entertainment in a season to which they were unable to show their appreciation in person.

The spotlight now moves onto the next Rovers star as they look to ruffle some feathers in this Championship campaign.

