Adam Armstrong off? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Blackburn Rovers in the next few weeks

Up until now, it has been something of a quiet transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

There has yet to be any business done in terms of players either joining or leaving the club on a permanent or temporary basis.

But with the window now open and clubs looking to do business, there is a chance that we could get to see more movement around Ewood Park in the coming weeks, given Rovers – like any club – will no doubt want to get their business done sooner rather than later if possible.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two Blackburn Rovers transfer developments that we could see emerge around Ewood Park over the next few weeks.

Adam Armstrong news

One player who will almost certainly be in the headlines once again over the next few weeks, is striker Adam Armstrong.

Following his 29-goal campaign for Rovers last season, a long list of Premier League clubs have not surprisingly been linked with a move for Armstrong heading into the transfer market, although no bids have yet been made, with Blackburn reportedly sticking to their £20million valuation.

Those interested are said to value the striker at closer to £15million, but with Armstrong entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park – meaning this could be Rovers’ last chance to receive a fee for him – you wonder a club could look to test the waters with an offer sooner than later.

Sam Clucas future becomes clearer

One rumoured Blackburn target whose future looks certain to be decided in the next few weeks, is Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Clucas will be allowed to leave Stoke for free if he can find a new club by the end of this month, despite the fact that he has a year remaining on his contract at The Bet365 Stadium.

Rovers are one of the clubs, along with Championship rivals Millwall, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, to have been credited with an interest in Clucas, and time for those sides to agree a deal with the 30-year-old is starting to run out.