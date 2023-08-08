Since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, Southampton have seen several of their players linked with possible moves away.

Tino Livramento is the latest player to leave the club, having joined Newcastle United, but there has also been speculation around James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Che Adams.

But there is now a new name on that list, and that is striker Adam Armstrong. The forward has been at the South Coast club since 2021 and has just started his third campaign with the club.

The 26-year-old starred in Southampton’s Friday night win over Sheffield Wednesday last week, scoring the opening goal as the club claimed a 2-1 win. But that may have been overshadowed by the recent transfer speculation surrounding the player.

Who is interested in signing Adam Armstrong?

It was first reported back in April by journalist Alan Nixon that Ipswich Town held an interest in Armstrong, after having a difficult few seasons with the South Coast club.

However, that interest went quiet as Ipswich secured promotion to the Championship and seemingly focused their early summer business on other players.

But Nixon has provided a further update on Ipswich’s interest, with him revealing that the Tractor Boys are willing to splash £8 million on a deal for the Southampton striker.

Should this deal happen, it would be a club-record transfer fee for Ipswich, but it seems it may not be as easy as Ipswich may have thought when Southampton were being relegated from the Premier League.

What is Southampton’s stance on Adam Armstrong?

Despite, Ipswich’s willingness to pay £8 million for their striker who has struggled to make the impact they would have hoped for, Southampton are planning to keep Armstrong on board.

According to Nixon, Russell Martin is planning this season with Armstrong being part of his team.

The Southampton manager wants to use him heavily as part of the club's promotion push. Fellow Southampton striker Che Adams has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and therefore, if he does leave, it is unlikely Armstrong will be allowed to leave as well.

When does Adam Armstrong’s contract expire at Southampton?

Armstrong has been a disappointment for many Southampton fans, having only scored four goals in 53 appearances for the Saints.

Furthermore, he was in and out of the starting lineup last season under the three different managers he played for.

However, this season offers a fresh start for the forward as he is working under a manager who seemingly wants to keep him on board, and therefore, Armstrong can replicate previous form in the Championship and help fire his side back to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old joined the Saints in the summer of 2021 from Blackburn Rovers, signing a four-year contract, which means he still has two years remaining on his current deal, giving Southampton enough time to decide what they want to do with the striker.

We are yet to see how genuine Ipswich’s interest in Armstrong is, but it seems if they do make an offer, it isn’t going to change Southampton’s idea of keeping him at the club beyond this summer.