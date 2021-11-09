Adam Armstrong in: The best combined Blackburn Rovers XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Blackburn Rovers delivered a response to their recent defeat to Fulham by securing a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Ewood Park last weekend.

Goals from Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton Diaz and Ian Poveda sealed all three points for Tony Mowbray’s side in this fixture.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Blackburn will be determined to push on at this level following the international break.

In recent years, Rovers have been able to call upon the services of a host of individuals who have managed to make a positive impact during their respective spells with the club.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the best combined Blackburn XI from the last 5 years.

Do you agree?

Before going on to achieve promotion to the Premier League with Brentford, goalkeeper David Raya managed to illustrate some real signs of promise during his time at Blackburn as he made 108 appearances for the club.

Amari’i Bell established himself as Rovers’ first-choice left-back before sealing a switch to Luton Town whilst right-back Ryan Nyambe has featured on 182 occasions in all competitions since emerging from the club’s academy.

Despite playing in the heart of defence, Charlie Mulgrew managed to reach double-figures in terms of goals in Blackburn’s promotion-winning 2017/18 campaign.

Meanwhile, Darragh Lenihan has also produced a host of impressive performances in his defensive role for Blackburn in recent years.

Bradley Johnson has made 71 appearances for Blackburn since joining the club in 2019 whilst Joe Rothwell has emerged as a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven after rising through the ranks at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack also makes the side as he has provided a superb total of 73 direct goal contributions in 131 appearances for Rovers.

Brereton-Diaz’s recent escapades earn him a place in the team as he has already scored on 13 occasions in the Championship this season.

The Chile international is joined in the squad by Adam Armstrong who set the Championship alight with his attacking displays before sealing a move to Southampton in the summer transfer window.

In the 130 games that he played for Rovers at this level, Armstrong scored 49 goals and chipped in with 16 assists.

Danny Graham is also included in our line up as he played a key role in helping Blackburn secure a return to the second-tier in 2018 as he was directly involved in 22 goals in 44 League One appearances.