Adam Armstrong, Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr updates: The latest Watford news headlines you might have missed

Watford’s pre-season preparations are well underway.

Ahead of their Championship return, Rob Edwards’ side are currently out at a training camp in Austria.

There has been little transfer activity to report at WD18 thus far this window, but with the futures of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis in doubt, and the need for players in certain positions obvious, there surely has to be more to come in the coming days and weeks.

With the above in mind, here are all the latest Watford FC headlines that you might have missed!

Adam Armstrong update

A significant update over reported Watford target Adam Armstrong emerged over the last day or so.

As per Football Insider, Southampton are willing to allow the forward to leave on loan this summer.

This comes as a massive boost to Watford, who have been one of the clubs linked with the Englishman.

It is said, though, that the 25-year-old would prefer a Premier League loan rather than one back to the Championship.

However, given he is playing for a bottom half Premier League side at present, you have to question whether or not there would be any suitors for Armstrong, and, significantly, whether the Saints would be willing to strengthen a potential rival ahead of the new season.

Emmanuel Dennis to Everton

After an impressive campaign last season, it is widely expected that Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis will depart Watford this summer.

However, it appears that will not be to head to Merseyside.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to Frank Lampard’s Everton, but it appears that move is now not on the cards.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the Toffees are not lining up a move for the player.

Watford will have hoped for a quick sale this summer if the Nigerian is to depart, but it appears this could be one that drags out for a while yet.

Available for selection

Last but not least, the final Watford FC headline you may have missed in recent days came from the Watford Observer.

They spoke to Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, who revealed that should they still be at the club at the end of the month, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis are highly likely to be available for selection.

Giaretta told the Observer: “It’s highly likely that if they are here when the season starts, they will be available for first-team games if Rob chooses to select them.”

“They would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems. They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.

“They will stay at the club if the market doesn’t deliver something we think is acceptable, in the same way Sarr stayed with us the last time we were in the Championship.”