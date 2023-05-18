A fan favourite at Blackburn Rovers has featured in his final match for the club as it has been confirmed that Bradley Dack will depart the club this summer after a six-year spell at Ewood Park.

The attacking-midfielder joined from Gillingham in 2017 and was brought in to help fire Rovers back to the Championship at the first time of asking. He certainly played his part in his debut season with 18 goals scored during Blackburn's race for automatic promotion in second place.

Dack's struggles with injury eventually began in late 2019 when suffering an ACL injury to his right knee, keeping him on the sidelines for 10 months before he stepped back onto a pitch. Disaster struck again shortly after as less than three months after his first-team return he damaged the ACL in his left knee this time.

The 29-year-old was kept out of competitive action for a full year before his March 2022 return, and whilst a favourite of previous manager Tony Mowbray who brought him to the club, current boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has not seen him as central to his plans in midfield.

Dack collected the club's Player of the Season award in 2018, and finished as top scorer in two different seasons. His overall record for Blackburn is 57 goals and 28 assists in 173 games.

However, he has struggled to start often this season, and of his 27 league appearances in the current campaign, Dack started just 13 of them.

Despite the club having an option to extend his contract on his previous terms by a year, Rovers have opted not to do so and with no other offer from the club forthcoming, Dack will depart for pastures new.

Which ex-teammates have reacted to Bradley Dack's departure?

Danny Graham took to Instagram under Dack's farewell video to send his best wishes to his former teammate. The pair played together for Blackburn for four years from 2016-2020. Graham said: "What a servant you were for Rovers dacky... Absolute pleasure to share the pitch with you and what a laugh we had around STC... good luck in what comes next my mate sure you will not be short of options big love DG."

Adam Armstrong was part of an extremely exciting attacking line at Blackburn with Dack, he added: "What a pleasure big back! All the best in your next chapter."

Harrison Reed spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Rovers, he said: "Dacky what a guy and what a player! Good luck in the next chapter brother."

Elliot Bennett played with Dack for five years at Blackburn, he said: "What a pleasure it was to share a dressing room with you brother! Top player even better geeza!"

Where will Bradley Dack end up next?

The problem for Dack in recent years has simply been fitness, but if he can keep healthy then he'd be a definite asset for someone at Championship level.

If his former manager Tony Mowbray is still Sunderland's boss this summer, then it wouldn't be a big surprise to see Dack playing at the Stadium of Light next season to join their exciting attacking line.

However, Dack is Greenwich born and perhaps a move back closer to his London roots would suit him more, which could mean QPR, Watford, and Millwall would be more viable.