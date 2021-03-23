Adam Armstrong and a potential Blackburn Rovers exit: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

It has been quite a couple of seasons for Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers.

After stepping up in the absence of Bradley Dack brilliantly last season, eventually netting 17 goals in all competitions during the the 2019/20 campaign, Armstrong has now continued to fill that role this season.

With 20 goals in all competitions since the start of the current campaign, the striker has once again been key for Tony Mowbray’s side, although not surprisingly, that progress from Armstrong has seemingly been attracting interest from the Premier League.

Indeed, as the season approaches its final few months, it now seems as though Rovers face a battle to keep hold of the 24-year-old, while some top-flight clubs, are set for a battle to secure his services.

According to recent reports, West Ham manager David Moyes has made Armstrong one of his main priorities for the summer transfer, as the Hammers look to build on their impressive Premier League campaign so far.

However, it seems West Ham are not alone with their desire to secure a deal for Armstrong, with TeamTalk reporting that Newcastle are now keen to re-sign Armstrong from Blackburn, with the Lancashire club now said to be willing to sell the striker for a fee of £16million.

Admittedly, while it while be a disappointing day for Rovers when Armstrong does leave the club, it may be the case that the Lancashire club need to prepare themselves for that happening sooner rather than later.

Although manager Tony Mowbray has suggested earlier in the year that he would still like to secure a new contract for Armstrong, the striker’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Consequentially, the upcoming summer transfer window could be Blackburn’s last chance to receive a fee for the striker, and given the amount they could get for him, that may not be something they will want to miss out on.

Indeed, with the financial challenges that all clubs have encountered while playing behind closed doors over the past year, the funds that Rovers could receive for the sale of Armstrong would no doubt be helping for the club, both in terms of keeping them going, and funding their own recruitment during the summer transfer window.

As a result, you have to feel that it might not be the biggest of the summer, if we were to see Armstrong bidding farewell to Ewood Park, before the start of next season, a deal which, with the opportunities it would provide the player, and the financial lift it could secure for the club, could yet work well for all parties.