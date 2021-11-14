Acun Ilicali’s Hull City managerial plan outlined as Grant McCann’s job hangs in the balance

Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is on the hunt for a new manager at the MKM Stadium, according to a new report from The Sun on Sunday (November 14, page 61).

However there is still no firm guarantee that Grant McCann will lose his job at the Tigers after over two years in the dugout and he could be given the chance to continue – especially if results improve between now and the Turk’s purchase.

52-year-old Ilicali is expected to complete his takeover of the East Riding of Yorkshire club within the next three to four weeks, giving Hull fans an early Christmas present ahead of the second half of the season.

The media mogul was first linked in May to purchasing the Tigers and in a series of social media posts last week revealed that he was at the club’s stadium that month to have talks with the Allam family.

Those talks look to be ending with a transferring of power at the MKM but for McCann it could be the end of the road if Ilicali is looking into potential other options – with ex-Rangers striker Shota Arveladze linked last week.

The Verdict

It would be no surprise to anyone – even McCann – if he were to lose his job when the takeover is completed.

Sometimes a new owner wants their own man and with the results going how they have been this season then it seems easy to make the change.

What would make things a bit more complicated is if Hull go on a run of really good results between now and Ilicali’s takeover being completed after a 2-0 success against Barnsley last week.

Some Tigers fans though want to see a change of manager anyway and there could be interesting times ahead for the club in the near future.