Acun Ilicali has warned that financial fair play concerns will be a factor in Hull City’s summer transfer plans.

A busy summer ahead

Liam Rosenior and Ilicali have already begun their preparations for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Tigers’ owner has confirmed that there will be money to spend during the off-season, but that there is not a bottomless pit of cash available to them.

While Hull won’t be in immediate trouble due to FFP, the club is wary of running foul of the financial rules this summer.

The Turkish businessman did admit that player sales may be needed in order to complete their transfer plans.

Despite this, Hull’s owner remains positive that the club can take another step forward over the break and that he has total faith in Rosenior to bring the team closer to the promotion battle in the Championship.

"I'm very happy with a manager like him, and my hope is to support him and give him what he needs to support him so he can lift the team next season to challenge," said Ilicali, via Hull Live.

"With financial fair play, we have some problems of course.

“But I will back him and together, we will find some solutions.

“We will get what he wants.

"We may have to sell some players to allow us to make some transfers, but I am fully behind him this summer.

“We will work together to get the players we need, and to get our targets which are also his targets - and we will be successful.

"Liam is not running after crazy budget players.

“He knows the Championship, he's not pushing us to make big-money transfers.

“We are on the same page."

Hull are currently 17th in the second division table, sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone with just seven games remaining in the campaign.

While safety is not 100 per cent guaranteed just yet, the club will feel confident in its place in the Championship for another 12 months.

Can Hull challenge for promotion next season?

It sounds like a busy summer lies ahead at the MKM Stadium, which makes it hard to predict just yet how Hull will shape up next season.

Rosenior has proven himself a very capable coach and he is an exciting person to have at the helm.

It is a positive step forward for Hull that they can feel somewhat safe of the relegation zone at this stage, given where they were last year.

Rosenior has also done a great job lifting the mood at Hull given where things were when he replaced Shota Arveladze earlier in the campaign.