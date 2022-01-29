Acun Ilicali stance on Keane Lewis-Potter interest at Hull City becomes clear

Acun Ilicali does not believe £20 million is enough to persuade Hull City to sell Keane Lewis-Potter according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The update comes after Thomas broke the news that Brentford are pursuing the 20-year-old as an alternative to Brennan Johnson.

This is a huge positive from Hull City supporters’ point of view, who may have been concerned about the future of the club’s prized assets in the form of Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves, with Ilicali having already disposed of their successful manager Grant McCann to replace him with Shota Arveladze, who brings far less EFL experience to the table.

The Tigers are in a strong position with Lewis-Potter under contract until the end of next season by which time the club will have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Lewis-Potter has adapted to an attacking left wing back role in recent weeks and continues to look like a Premier League player in the making despite Hull’s struggles in the opening few months of the campaign.

Ilicali has been vocal about employing Turkish players and coaching staff at the club, therefore it is very reassuring to learn that he is hoping to maintain the club’s strongest home grown talents along with those plans.

The Verdict

Brentford appear very determined to pick off some of the best young attacking talent in the EFL this month, although it is very unlikely that they will offer anywhere near £20 million for Lewis-Potter.

The Bees have been one of, if not, the smartest operators in the transfer market in recent years and will understand what is and is not overpaying.

Lewis-Potter has managed six goals and four assists so far this season, an admirable tally given the limited opportunities afforded to him in an attacking sense earlier on in the campaign.

Pricing the Bees out of a deal for Lewis-Potter in this window looks like a sensible move, however there may come a time where £20 million would be a very exciting transfer fee to reinvest the bulk of in the Hull squad, as they look to climb the table in the not too distant future.