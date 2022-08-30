Acun Ilicali speaks out on Hull City’s summer transfer window

Following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City earlier in the year, the Tigers have had a busy summer as they looked to reshape their squad in the hope that they can push for more success this year.

So far, Shota Arveladze has recruited 13 new faces with more also expected before the transfer deadline this week.

Hull have started the season fairly well so far having got a fair number of wins under their belt, the latest a 3-2 victory against Coventry at the weekend.

Now the Tigers sit third in the league and with a couple more signings, it could be a promising season ahead.

For Ilicali, he is happy with what he has put into the window and feels the fans replicate this mood as he told Hull Live: “It’s not for me to say, but for our supporters to say and they say that it has been the best transfer window ever. That’s what I’ve read and I have to say I agree with them, it’s true. I’m happy that they are feeling this.

“The players we have signed have all been tracked by us, they were our main targets.”

With days remaining in the transfer window, the Chairman admits this will likely be a stressful period too as he said: “In England, deadline day is always energetic. So many teams can give you opportunities and at this stage, I don’t know. It’s not easy.”

The Verdict:

After a tough spell for Hull, it really does seem as though their fortunes are changing this season which is thanks to Ilicali putting financial aid as well as hard work into finding the right targets with the manager and recruiting well.

Furthermore, he hasn’t ruled out any last minute deals which will no doubt be exciting the fans as they look forward to who they might be able to bring in as a finishing touch to their side.

The new Chairman has backed the team this year and through the reshaping of the squad it seems as though they could be looking ahead to a more successful season which Ilicali and Arveladze will no doubt be very glad about.