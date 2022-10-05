Acun Ilicali shares image as Hull City close in on new boss

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has seemingly confirmed the appointment of Pedro Martins after sharing an image alongside the Portuguese coach at the ground this evening.

The Tigers are taking on Wigan with former player Andy Dawson in charge as they seek a much-needed three points.

However, most of the talk has been on who would be named as Shota Arveladze’s successor, with reports earlier in the day indicating that Martins was in line to take over.

And, the 52-year-old is in Hull, as Ilicali shared an picture on his Instagram story alongside the former Olympiacos chief, who is watching on against the Latics.

Therefore, you would expect official confirmation of his appointment to come either tonight or tomorrow as Hull prepare for a new era.

That means Martins’ first game in charge of the Tigers is set to come at Huddersfield Town this weekend as he looks to address what has been a concerning away record for the team, with Hull yet to win in five on their travels.

The verdict

This indicates the move is all done as Ilicali wouldn’t get the fans hopes up considering they all know what a big coup this would be for the club.

The talk this afternoon was that Martins has agreed a three-year contract and it’s simply a case of formally announcing his arrival, which will come after the game.

For Martins, he will be keeping a close eye on the side against Wigan and he will then hope to use the few days he does have to make sure the side are ready against the Terriers.

